Bird sightings from Mass. Audubon

Berkshire County: The highlights were two tundra swans at Onota Lake in Pittsfield, two snow geese in Sheffield, a cackling goose in South Egremont, and a greater white-fronted goose in Great Barrington. Other notable sightings included a rough-legged hawk at the Pittsfield Airport, a common yellowthroat at Lime Kiln Farm in Sheffield, and four red crossbills in Savoy.

Last week, the warm weather welcomed the arrival of more freshwater waterfowl, double-crested cormorants, great blue herons, great egrets, turkey vultures, American oystercatchers, an early pectoral sandpiper, yellow-bellied sapsuckers, Eastern phoebes, tree swallows, ruby-crowned kinglets, and increasing numbers of blackbirds.

Bristol County: The luminaries included three snow geese in Fairhaven, a continuing Eurasian wigeon at the Acushnet River View Park in Acushnet, a Barrow’s goldeneye at Riverside Park in New Bedford, an osprey in Swansea, a thick-billed murre at Fort Phoenix in Fairhaven, a continuing red-headed woodpecker at the Lloyd Center in Dartmouth, and two Baltimore orioles at a feeder in East Freetown.

Cape Cod: The highlights included great egrets in Harwich and Barnstable, two continuing Pacific loons at Race Point in Provincetown as well as three thick-billed murres, ospreys in Orleans and East Falmouth where a rough-legged hawk was also observed, a continuing willet at West Dennis Beach, a glaucous gull at North Beach in Orleans, a short-eared owl at Great Island in Wellfleet, several American pipits at the Chatham Airport, and a feeder-visiting orange-crowned warbler in Woods Hole.

Essex County: The region produced greater white-fronted geese in Newburyport Harbor and Rowley that may have been the same bird, three great egrets at Salisbury and another in Gloucester, an American bittern at Plum Island, an early pectoral sandpiper in the fields off Argilla Road in Ipswich, Eastern phoebes at Plum Island, Groveland, Topsfield, and Newbury, small numbers of tree swallows at several county locations, a barn swallow at Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, a continuing indigo bunting at Nahant Thicket, and 87 rusty blackbirds in Lynnfield.

Franklin County: The area was graced by the presence of a greater white-fronted goose at Tri-Town Beach in Whately.

Hampshire County: The region featured three pink-footed geese in the fields along East Hadley Road in Hadley, a greater white-fronted goose at the UMass campus pond in Amherst, a cackling goose at the Oxbow in Northampton, two sandhill cranes in Worthington, a ruddy duck at the Oxbow Marina in Northampton, an Iceland gull at the Windsor Dam at the Quabbin Reservoir in Belchertown, and a vesper sparrow at the Northampton Airport.

Middlesex County: The highlights included a redhead at Ell Pond in Melrose, a blue-winged teal at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, ospreys in Concord, Winchester, and Stow, a feeder-visiting orange-crowned warbler in Hudson, and an itinerant European goldfinch that has been variously reported at the Lexington Community Garden, the Arlington Reservoir, and Dunback Meadow in Lexington.

Nantucket: The highlights were an American bittern, four Northern shovelers, a Eurasian green-winged teal, and a continuing dickcissel in the Madaket area.

Norfolk County: The area hosted two great egrets in Squantum and two black vultures in Wrentham.

Plymouth County: The notables were an osprey in East Bridgewater, two black vultures in Plympton, two sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson, and six white-crowned sparrows at the Cumberland Farms fields in Middleboro.

Worcester County: The region hosted a pink-footed goose at Bolton Flats, where three sandhill cranes have also been periodically observed, and possibly also along Center Bridge Road in Lancaster. Also seen at Bolton Flats, there was a lesser yellowlegs and a rough-legged hawk. Two black vultures were tallied in Athol, and another single bird was seen near Curtis Pond in Worcester. In South Grafton, 24 tree swallows were counted.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.