Chinatown carjacking suspect pulled from Boston Harbor

A 36-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent carjacking in Chinatown was taken into custody after he was fished out of the Boston Harbor, according to the Boston Police Department.
On late Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a report of a carjacking in the area of 27 Beach St., the department said in a statement Friday. A man watched another man enter his driver’s seat while the car was parked.
The victim tried to stop the man from driving away and was dragged for a short distance before falling from the vehicle, according to Boston police. He suffered several scratches and bruises and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Analysts assigned to the Boston Regional Intelligence Center were able to search traffic cameras in the area for a still image of the suspect.
Not long after, officers received another report for a person swimming in the Boston Harbor near Love Joy Wharf, police said. Officers safely removed a man from the water, and he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
Police recovered the stolen vehicle from the initial carjacking call near the Steriti Memorial Rink at about 6:26 p.m.
Police later determined the man removed from the water was the same man responsible for the carjacking, and he was taken into custody at the hospital.
He is due to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on carjacking and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury charges.
