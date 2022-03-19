Man dies after stabbing near Faneuil Hall

Police received a call at about 6:53 p.m. for the incident in the area of 33 Union St., said Officer Stephen McNulty, a spokesman for Boston police.

His identity has not yet been released.

A man has died after he was stabbed near Faneuil Hall Saturday evening, Boston police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Boston Police Deputy Superintendent Felipe Colon told reporters at the scene, according to audio sent by Boston police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, Colon said.

“It’s an active and fluid investigation,” Colon said shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Homicide detectives were to be on the scene into the late evening.

Bars were closed on Union Street, from North to Hanover streets, and will remain closed for the rest of the night, Colon said.

“We’re working on trying to acquire all the information as to what happened in this incident,” he said.

There is no threat to the public, Colon said, as Boston has been gearing up for a busy Sunday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470. Those who wish to do so anonymously can call 1-800-494-TIPS, he said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.