Police searching for missing 15-year-old Carlisle girl

Eloa, a student at Concord-Carlisle High School who lives in Carlisle, was last seen at her school Friday afternoon, Carlisle Police Officer Christopher Arguoyan said. He said police were not releasing the girl’s last name.

Carlisle police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Friday, officials said.

Eloa, a 15-year-old ninth grader who lives in Carlisle, was last seen at Concord-Carlisle Regional High School Friday, police said.

Eloa was wearing black pants, a black shirt, a black puffy jacket, and white Nike Air Force Ones when she went missing, Arguoyan said.

Laurie Hunter, the superintendent of the Concord-Carlisle Regional School District, said she learned of the ninth-grader’s disappearance Friday night.

“The Carlisle Police ask that you share any information that you have,” Hunter said in an email sent to families in the district. “Thank you so much for your help.”

Advertisement

Anyone with information about Eloa was asked to call Carlisle Police at 978-369-1155.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.