Saturday storms expected to clear in time for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

In Boston, there is also a dense fog advisory until noon, said Kristie Smith, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

Showers and occasional downpours are moving across the state, pushing east from Worcester County throughout Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

While Massachusetts residents are experiencing a rainy start to the weekend, Sunday — the first day of spring — is set to be drier and warmer just in time for the 2022 Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“The main threat is localized downpours, but there may just be a rumble of thunder or two if they get to be a little bit stronger,” Smith said.

Temperatures are in the mid 50s, and there are not any big variations in weather conditions across the state, she said.

By the afternoon, there will be a lull in the showers, but people should gear up for a second round of thunderstorms in the evening.

Those storms are expected to be a bit stronger than the morning’s as they roll across the state from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m, according to Smith.

It’s all going to clear out Sunday as the storms push off the coast, leaving clouds and sun and temperatures in the low 60s.

“Definitely if you have outdoor activities planned this weekend, Sunday looks to be the better, drier day,” Smith said.

Throughout the week, temperatures will return to slightly above the average high for this time of year, which is 46 degrees.

“It will be much more March-like,” she said.





















Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.