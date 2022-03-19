Third person struck by pellet in Concord, police say

“As the SUV drove past, the woman was struck with what was believed to be a pellet,” police said. “The woman told police that the pellet caused her pain and redness.”

The woman told police that at about 3:10 p.m. , she was putting her baby in her vehicle at Emerson Field when three white male teens in a dark-colored SUV drove toward her, Concord police said in a statement Saturday.

Concord police said a third person reported that they were hit by a pellet Friday afternoon, following two other incidents the same day police believe were likely influenced by a social media trend.

The baby was not hit or injured in the incident.

Two of those teens, police said, were spotted in the area of the basketball court shortly before the incident.

Also on Friday, a woman was hit in the face with a pellet on Sudbury Road while driving and a teenager was hit by a pellet at the intersection of Sudbury Road and Thoreau Street,

Neither was injured, police said.

All three incidents could be connected to the “Orbeez Challenge” on TikTok, police said, “where small circular water gel pellets are shot from air-powered pellet guns at people or property.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police by calling 978-318-3400. Those who wish to do so anonymously can call the police tip line at 978-318-3407, the statement said.

“We believe that others may know the males involved and we ask witnesses or anyone with information to come forward,” Concord Police Chief Joseph O’Connor said in a statement. “We also encourage those involved to accept responsibility for their actions and contact our department.”

