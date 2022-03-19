Two arrested in N.H. car chase with a vehicle carrying an infant

The statement said the vehicle crossed a grassy median and drove toward the Exit 5 off ramp. Troopers caught up to the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle stopped briefly before taking off on the southbound side of I-93, according to the statement.

Troopers first spotted the vehicle driving erratically on the northbound side of Interstate 93 at 2:34 a.m., according to a police statement.

An early-morning car chase in Londonderry, N.H., ended with two people in custody Saturday after they allegedly swerved down a highway with an 8-month-old baby in their vehicle, New Hampshire State Police said.

Troopers followed the vehicle as it swerved erratically down the highway and items were thrown out of the window, police said.

Officers from Salem, N.H., deployed spike strips ahead of the pursuit, deflating three of the vehicles tires when it crossed over them, state police said. The vehicle continued onto the Exit 2 off ramp and drove down Pelham Road for about a mile, when it then turned down a dead end road and stopped.

The driver, Travis Tillman, 20, of Lowell, and his passenger, Hailey Dorr, 21, of Manchester, N.H., were taken into custody without further incident, state police said.

Troopers found the baby following the arrests, the statement said. No one was injured, but an ambulance arrived at the scene to check the baby as a precaution.

Tillman was charged with disobeying an officer, felony reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless operation, two counts of felony criminal restraint, and operating with a suspended license, state police said. He was later released on cash bail and will appear in Rockingham Superior Court.

Dorr was arrested on an unrelated warrant and released a short time later, state police said.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident was asked to contact Trooper Luan Sanches at Luan.G.Sanches@DOS.NH.GOV.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.