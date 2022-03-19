Boston’s gas-burning street lamps overdue for a greener option

I hope that the resistance to this modest, overdue, and welcome initiative, reflected in some of the remarks reported in David Abel’s story, will not delay the completion of this program. Mothers Out Front Downtown Boston has been advocating for this switch since 2019.

Boston’s program to replace its 2,800 gas street lamps with LED lights is an encouraging example of how technology can enable us to preserve the best of the past while adapting to the urgent need to take steps to avert the worst foreseeable consequences of climate change ( “On city streets, it’s becoming a burning issue,” Page A1, March 16). Reducing the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere is one of these necessary steps.

I also hope that the publicity the city’s effort receives will make a broader audience aware of the imperative to find ways to progressively reduce our dependence on gas. It is profoundly disappointing, for example, to encounter projects coming before the Boston Planning & Development Agency for review that still envisage the use of natural gas in buildings yet to be constructed. It is time to wake up and smell the coffee, made ideally with water boiled on an electric induction stove.

Martyn Roetter

Those venerable lamps are not as ‘historic’ as you might think

In his article on converting gas lamps to electric streetlights, David Abel writes, “Among the legacies of the city’s venerable age . . . are 2,800 gas street lights that flicker day and night through ornate lamps from the Back Bay to Charlestown.”

In reality, as Abel notes, many of those “legacy” gas lamps were installed in the 1960s and later years by Boston Gas, motivated by the tourism industry. These Colonial-style lamps also have been popular with residents. Fortunately, when the gas-to electric conversion occurs, the existing lampposts can be retrofitted, and the difference between LED lights and gas bulbs is barely discernible.

Kudos to the City of Boston for both its climate change awareness (gas lamps are responsible for 37 percent of emissions from lighting in Boston, and leaked methane, a potent greenhouse gas, threatens the health of people and trees); its budget-consciousness (the LEDs would save substantial taxpayer dollars in maintenance costs); and its sensitivity to neighborhood design preferences.

Nan Borod

Emissions are harmful to humans and trees

Thank you for highlighting this important issue. Some of us in Boston, including many residents of Beacon Hill, are thrilled that the city is moving forward on this project.

I live on Temple Street, behind the State House. In 2019, most of the households on our one-block street signed a petition asking the city to convert our lamps from gas to LED as a pilot project. We came to that position first by smelling leaking gas, then by learning that gas leaks were killing our trees.

Our Temple Street lamps were installed in 1978 (not that historic) along with 16 trees. Only five of those trees survive. Studies revealed that the level of methane in the soil of some tree pits was 30 percent, effectively suffocating the trees by depriving them of oxygen.

That local problem led to deeper study of the ways natural gas imperils our climate. The question can’t be whether to convert the lamps but rather how to do so in the best possible way.

Betsy Peterson

Are these oppositionists for real?

Given all the people around the world whose homes, neighborhoods, towns, and cities have been damaged or destroyed, or soon could be, by the fires, floods, droughts, famines, hurricanes, tornadoes, and rising sea levels of climate change, I find it almost impossible to believe that any thinking adult would be willing to go on record as opposing the elimination of gas lamps and their carbon dioxide and methane emissions from the intact sidewalks of the privileged territories they inhabit.

Please tell me that reporter David Abel somehow mistakenly wrote up a nightmare he had rather than the actual words of allegedly responsible citizens.

Aesthetics for a few over the life-or-death struggles of untold millions? This is beyond shameful.

Bob Binstock

Ah, the vestiges of the past

Residents of Beacon Hill and other neighborhoods who insist on keeping their historic and polluting gas street lamps should most definitely be allowed to do so, as long as they are willing to get rid of their automobiles and go back to using chamber pots.

Laura Notman

Arlington