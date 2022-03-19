fb-pixel Skip to main content
OPINION

Consider this: Panel discussions around Boston, March 19 - 25

Updated March 19, 2022, 10 minutes ago
Adobe

Saturday, March 19

Happy Nowruz 1401 / 2022

Museum of Fine Arts, 10 a.m., in-person

A celebration of the Persian New Year, with a discussion of Nowruz traditions, exploration of Persian works of art, dance performances, and more.


Monday, March 21

Environmental (In)justice and Health

MIT, 12 p.m., virtual

Organizers, community leaders, and researchers whose work focuses on environmental justice will use the documentary film ”There’s Something in the Water” as a starting point for this discussion.

Cultivating Hope, Healing, and Courage with Jane Goodall

Peabody Essex Museum, 1:30 p.m., virtual

A presentation by conservationist Jane Goodall, followed by a discussion with soundscape ecologist Bernie Krause and composer and educator Ruth Mendelson.

Tuesday, March 22

Credit Building as Wealth Growing — Financial Webinar

Community College Credit Building Initiative, 1 p.m., virtual

This webinar will help attendees “identify financial strategies to build, improve, and maintain your credit.”

“‘Would It Play in Peoria?’: Digital Data & Mass Culture in Progressive America

Massachusetts Historical Society, 5:15 p.m., virtual

“Using computational techniques and data mining to reconstruct the touring patterns of American vaudeville, this project examines the interaction between local demand and centralized decision-making that structured the early years of mass entertainment in the United States.”

Women’s History Month: A Conversation with Frida Kahlo”

Bunker Hill Community College, 6 p.m., virtual

Artist and translator Maddu Huacuja presents “the real-life reflections and experiences of artist Frida Kahlo, as told in her personal letters and art.”


Wednesday, March 23

Women’s History Month: Out of the Shadows: Unmasking the Sheroes of History

Bunker Hill Community College, 6 p.m., virtual

A discussion of “the lesser-known Sheroes,” women throughout history “who haven’t received the credit and recognition they deserve.”


Thursday, March 24

Boston Women’s Participation in the Struggle for Women’s Right to Vote

Boston Public Library and Boston Women’s Heritage Trail, 6 p.m., in-person

A lecture on Boston women’s participation in the struggle for women’s suffrage.


FRIDAY, March 25

Ask the Expert: Searching Beyond the Solar System

GBH, 12 p.m., virtual

Jennifer Burt, an astrophysicist from NASA, will talk about “the possibility of new planets and what they are made of.”

2022 Robert C. Wood Lecture — Dr. Ashish K. Jha

UMass Boston, 4 p.m., virtual and in-person

Dr. Ashish K. Jha, recently named White House COVID-19 response coordinator, will discuss “The Role of Public Service in Transitioning to a Post-COVID Era.”

— Compiled by Abi Canina

