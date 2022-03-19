Consider this: Panel discussions around Boston, March 19 - 25

A celebration of the Persian New Year, with a discussion of Nowruz traditions, exploration of Persian works of art, dance performances, and more.





Monday, March 21

“Environmental (In)justice and Health”

MIT, 12 p.m., virtual

Organizers, community leaders, and researchers whose work focuses on environmental justice will use the documentary film ”There’s Something in the Water” as a starting point for this discussion.

“Cultivating Hope, Healing, and Courage with Jane Goodall”

Peabody Essex Museum, 1:30 p.m., virtual

A presentation by conservationist Jane Goodall, followed by a discussion with soundscape ecologist Bernie Krause and composer and educator Ruth Mendelson.

Tuesday, March 22

“Credit Building as Wealth Growing — Financial Webinar”

Community College Credit Building Initiative, 1 p.m., virtual

This webinar will help attendees “identify financial strategies to build, improve, and maintain your credit.”

“‘Would It Play in Peoria?’: Digital Data & Mass Culture in Progressive America”

Massachusetts Historical Society, 5:15 p.m., virtual

Massachusetts Historical Society, 5:15 p.m., virtual

“Using computational techniques and data mining to reconstruct the touring patterns of American vaudeville, this project examines the interaction between local demand and centralized decision-making that structured the early years of mass entertainment in the United States.”

“Women’s History Month: A Conversation with Frida Kahlo”

Bunker Hill Community College, 6 p.m., virtual

Artist and translator Maddu Huacuja presents “the real-life reflections and experiences of artist Frida Kahlo, as told in her personal letters and art.”





Wednesday, March 23

“Women’s History Month: Out of the Shadows: Unmasking the Sheroes of History”

Bunker Hill Community College, 6 p.m., virtual

A discussion of “the lesser-known Sheroes,” women throughout history “who haven’t received the credit and recognition they deserve.”





Thursday, March 24

“Boston Women’s Participation in the Struggle for Women’s Right to Vote”

Boston Public Library and Boston Women’s Heritage Trail, 6 p.m., in-person

A lecture on Boston women’s participation in the struggle for women’s suffrage.





FRIDAY, March 25

“Ask the Expert: Searching Beyond the Solar System”

GBH, 12 p.m., virtual

Jennifer Burt, an astrophysicist from NASA, will talk about “the possibility of new planets and what they are made of.”

“2022 Robert C. Wood Lecture — Dr. Ashish K. Jha”

UMass Boston, 4 p.m., virtual and in-person

Dr. Ashish K. Jha, recently named White House COVID-19 response coordinator, will discuss “The Role of Public Service in Transitioning to a Post-COVID Era.”

— Compiled by Abi Canina