Higher gas prices could be just what we need

We drive private cars and care about the “price at the pump” because the infrastructure tells us to. As economic beings, we are not wrong to do so. But as civic actors, we all have a duty to support measures to change that infrastructure and wean ourselves off fossil fuels as rapidly as possible.

Here’s the inconvenient truth: Higher gasoline prices are exactly what we need right now. Let’s assume that the price will continue to climb over time, and then make decisions accordingly about what and whether to drive, and where and how to live.

We shed our ties to oil-rich dictators as we wean ourselves off fossil fuels

This will slow climate change and insulate us from the whiplash price fluctuations that roil global markets. It will make us more economically resilient and less vulnerable to the whims of oil-rich dictators.

Advertisement

This will be challenging for most of us (and especially so for some), and we are already seeing how politically awkward it will be. But at this point, do we really have any other choice?

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Adam Auster

Arlington





Our energy crisis makes case for renewables

With inflation at extreme highs and President Biden’s executive order to ban Russian imports of oil, gas, and coal, the cost at the gas pump and on our utilities bills will be high. But we are at a critical juncture to explore alternatives that will not only save us money but will also work to combat climate change and its impact on nature.

This latest energy crisis helps make the case for renewables, but we need to look beyond the short term to focus on systemic change and investments. According to the US Energy Information Administration, today renewables account for about 22 percent of all electricity generation. In Massachusetts, that number is up to around 30 percent. The trend of getting more renewable energy on the grid will continue.

Advertisement

The climate and clean energy framework that emerged from discussions on the Build Back Better Bill late last year included policies that would make meaningful progress toward our climate goals and unlock the promise of innovative, cleaner industries and the jobs that come with them. This is the time to double down on our commitment to end our dependence on fossil fuels and achieve our net-zero carbon future.

Deb Markowitz

Massachusetts state director

The Nature Conservancy

Boston





A stand against tyranny

Brava to Renée Graham! With her March 13 Ideas column (“Gas for $5 a gallon? That’s a small cost to save a democracy.”), she has put into words what has been churning inside me for days. And we can figure out a way to help provide $5 gas to those whose budgets can’t afford it.

Joan Bernstein

Brewster