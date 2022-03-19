New state audit is an opportunity, not a threat, for BPS families

Indeed, the outgoing superintendent, Brenda Cassellius, had it right when she welcomed the state’s announcement, expressing hope that the state audit would be “really useful for the next superintendent coming on board to have this review of the really great ways Boston has continued to make progress.”

Mayor Michelle Wu will probably come under political pressure to join that chorus. But she’d be better off viewing the audit as an opportunity for the city, not a threat — another set of eyes to examine the schools’ performance, highlight problems, and figure out solutions.

Like clockwork, Friday’s news that the state would conduct another review of the troubled Boston Public Schools set off an outcry from the teachers union and some parents, who fear the step is a prelude to a state takeover of the system.

For its review, the state will send observers into more than three dozen schools to observe classroom instruction and interview staff. It will also review data and documents. The last such review, three years ago, resulted in a memorandum of understanding committing the city to a set of reforms. And Cassellius is right that the district has made some progress toward meeting those goals, including raising its graduation standards.

But there’s still a long way to go, as state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley told the city when he notified it of the new review. School buses are still unreliable, and too many Black and Latino students are still being tracked into segregated special education classrooms. New questions have also been raised about the accuracy of the district’s record keeping; the Globe reported in January that the district may have overstated its graduation rate in five of the last seven years.

Those are problems that the district has proved itself chronically incapable of addressing on its own. And Riley, by shining a light on those woes — and whatever else the audit may find — is only fulfilling a key part of his job, which is to oversee and keep districts accountable. They are also problems that, as mayor, Wu should want to see solved on behalf of BPS families, who are at their wit’s end dealing with such an uneven and problem-plagued district. Still, the review is contentious among unions and some parents because it could be a step to placing some or all of the district into state receivership. Among other things, a state receiver can alter union contracts.

Wu, in a statement to the Globe editorial board on Friday, said she welcomed the chance to assess the schools “in partnership with the state” but dodged a question about a potential takeover.

Receivership would indeed be a big step, and, hopefully, one that won’t be necessary. But it’s also the leverage the state has to ensure that the district really makes good on its promises — such as finally getting all of its buses running on time.

After all, the state and city are — or at least should be — rooting for the same outcomes at BPS. Observers from the state aren’t some kind of hostile agents of an occupying power. The state has the authority to put districts into receivership not to punish them but to make sure that students in those districts get the education that all Massachusetts students deserve. The politically expedient choice for any local politician would be to denounce the possibility of receivership; but the braver course would be for Wu to seize this moment to move the schools in the right direction.

