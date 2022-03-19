Aaron Bohlinger scores in overtime, UMass goes back-to-back with second straight Hockey East title

After a scoreless first period in which UConn landed just three shots, the Huskies were more aggressive in the opening minutes of the second, registering five shots in the first 2:25. It was the fifth shot that found the back of the net for the first goal of the game.

Sophomore Aaron Bohlinger sent in a wrist shot that eluded UConn goalie Darion Hanson at 3:04 of overtime to give UMass a 2-1 win Saturday night at TD Garden, and allow the Minutemen to repeat as Hockey East tournament champions. Bohlinger’s shot deflected off UConn forward Jachym Kondelik and into the net.

Sophomore John Spetz set up the score, firing a shot on net from the top of the right faceoff circle, with junior Vladislav Firstov redirecting it between the legs of UMass goalie Matt Murray. It was the third straight game Firstov scored the first goal for the Huskies.

That seemed to open up things offensively for both teams, although neither squad was able to capitalize until late in the period when Bobby Trivigno kept the puck on a two-on-one and beat Hanson stick side to even the game at 16:06.

The score would remain tied heading into the final 20 minutes. UMass held a 25-16 edge in shots through the first two periods.

Defense ruled the opening 20 minutes, with neither team able to score. UMass outshot the Huskies, 10-3, and had the only power play after Chase Bradley was whistled for interference for hitting Trivigno into the boards after the UMass captain got rid of the puck.

UConn was able to kill the penalty, despite the Minutemen keeping the puck in their zone for all but the final 10 seconds of the power play, as Hanson stood tall.

UConn’s best early chances came on odd-man rushes. Twice Kondelik got past the defense, with Murray coming up with a save on one bid, while the other saw Kondelik break down the right side but carry the puck too far, his backhander hitting the outside of the net.

