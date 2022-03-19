AFC West has become the Wild West, and then there’s Deshaun Watson

The Broncos shook the NFL landscape by trading for quarterback Russell Wilson . The Chargers spent big money to improve their defense, signing J.C. Jackson and trading for Khalil Mack . The Raiders are going all-in under new coach Josh McDaniels , trading for star receiver Davante Adams and signing pass rusher Chandler Jones . And the Chiefs added JuJu Smith-Schuster to their dynamic offense.

The NFL offseason is just a week old, and the AFC West has turned into the Wild West.

The Chiefs won the AFC West in 2021 for the sixth straight year, but their rivals have clearly had enough.

The AFC West arguably has four of the 12 best quarterbacks in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Derek Carr and Wilson. As of Friday morning, the Bills were still the betting favorite to win the AFC in 2022, but the Chiefs, Broncos and Chargers rank second, third and fourth, and the Raiders were 11th but rising quickly.

Let’s take a closer look at the NFL’s most exciting division:

Broncos

Though the price was steep — two firsts, two seconds and three players — the trade solves the Broncos’ quarterback issues in one fell swoop. As Tom Brady showed with the Bucs in 2020 and Matthew Stafford with the Rams in 2021, a quarterback can make all the difference. Wilson, 33 and entering his 11th NFL season, makes the Broncos instant contenders.

The Broncos have missed the playoffs in six straight years, and finished between 22nd and 28th in scoring in each season. Wilson should fix that, having led a top-10 scoring offense in seven of his 10 seasons in Seattle, and reaching the playoffs in eight out of 10.

The Broncos also found a replacement for Von Miller by signing Randy Gregory, who had six sacks for the Cowboys last year. But there is plenty of risk — Gregory has had multiple suspensions in the past, and edge rusher Bradley Chubb is coming off a season with no sacks in seven games and two foot surgeries.

New Raiders coach Josh McDaniels has found himself firmly in an arms race in the AFC West. Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Raiders

McDaniels and new GM Dave Ziegler sure are making a splash in Vegas. First they re-signed Maxx Crosby, who has 25 sacks in his first three seasons, to a contract that essentially is a three-year, $53 million deal. They further fortified their pass rush by signing Jones to a three-year, $51 million deal with $32 million fully guaranteed over the first two years. Jones had 10½ sacks for the Cardinals last year, and his 23forced fumbles since 2016 are the most in the NFL.

Then the Raiders pulled off a shocker Thursday night by trading their first- and second-round picks for receiver Davante Adams. Adams told the Packers he wanted out, and the trade reunited him with Carr, his college teammate at Fresno State. The Raiders then signed Adams to a five-year, $141.5 million contract that makes him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

Adams, 29, has been a first team All-Pro the past two years. He’s the best wide receiver McDaniels has had since Randy Moss.

Even if Adams’s numbers dip after leaving Aaron Rodgers, the Raiders are still loaded on offense, between Adams, slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs. It’s as is McDaniels is unleashing all of his frustrations at once after being handcuffed with subpar weapons for the last several years in New England. Carr turns31 this month and is coming off one of the best seasons of his career.

McDaniels and Ziegler also made solid depth signings, bringing in former Patriots Brandon Bolden and Jakob Johnson as culture guys and special teams stalwarts. It’s hard not to be impressed with the team Ziegler and McDaniels are putting together.

Chargers

With Herbert set to make $3.02 million this year and $4.23 million next year, the Chargers are beefing up the team around him. First, they brought back receiver Mike Williams, signing him to a three-year, $60 million contract following a career-best season of 76 catches for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. Williams and Keenan Allen both had over 1,100-plus yards in 2021.

Then the Chargers got to work on the defense, which ranked 29th in points allowed last year and 30th against the run. They signed Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million deal that has $28 million in Year 1, and $40 million guaranteed through Year 2. The secondary should be much improved with Jackson and Asante Samuel Jr. at cornerback and Derwin James at safety.

And the Chargers pulled off a heist by trading for Mack for just a second-round pick in 2022 and a sixth-rounder in 2023. The Chargers owe him $17.5 million this year. Mack played in just seven games last year with Chicago because of injury. But Mack was a first team All-Pro in 2018 when his position coach was now-Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, and Mack is a terrific pairing with Joey Bosa. Mack and Jackson could be the difference for a Chargers team that finished 9-8 and just outside the playoffs last year.

Chiefs

The six-time division champs had been quiet this offseason, with their only significant signing safety Justin Reid, who will replace Tyrann Mathieu. And they may have to ultimately release pass rusher Frank Clark for salary cap reasons, and get more help up front alongside Chris Jones.

But then the Chiefs struck gold Friday night, agreeing to a one-year deal with Smith-Schuster. He’s coming off a season that was mostly lost because of a shoulder injury, but adding him to Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Mahomes makes the Chiefs’ offense as explosive and dangerous as ever.

The Texans moved on from Deshaun Watson Friday, dealing him to the Browns. Callaghan O'Hare/NYT

Deshaun Watson

The Texans’ year-long saga with Deshaun Watson finally came to a close Friday night when they dealt him to the Browns for three first-round picks, plus two mid-round picks. The Browns then gave Watson a five-year, $230 million deal, per reports.

A few thoughts:

▪ Even though Watson won’t be charged criminally, he’s still potentially looking at a six-game suspension, similar to what Ezekiel Elliott and Ben Roethlisberger received. And the Browns certainly are taking a PR risk by harboring Watson and making him the face of the franchise despite the fact that he may have sexually assaulted nearly two dozen women.

It just goes to show how desperate the Browns are for a franchise quarterback. In Jimmy Haslam’s 10 years as owner, he went through Brian Hoyer, Brandon Weeden, Robert Griffin, Johnny Manziel, Austin Davis, Josh McCown, DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan, Cody Kessler, Tyrod Taylor, and Baker Mayfield at quarterback. The allure of bringing in a top-eight quarterback such as Watson was simply too much for Haslam to pass up.

▪ As for Watson, it turns out he didn’t care if he went to the AFC or NFC; if he played close to home in Georgia; or if he played in a dome or good weather. His motivation seemed to be the money, and he got a lot of it — $230 million, or $46 million per year, and all of it is fully guaranteed, per reports. Watson had reportedly eliminated the Browns on Thursday, then ended up choosing them Friday when they threw a boatload of money at him.

▪ Assuming Watson, 26, didn’t lose much in his year away from football, the Browns should be serious contenders soon. It might not be in 2022, as Watson is likely to be suspended for a chunk of the season, but Watson should have a lot of fun throwing to Amari Cooper and whomever the Browns get at receiver.

▪ The AFC West may be the best quarterback division in the NFL, but the AFC North is a close second. It’s going to be a fun division with Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Watson duking it out twice per season.

▪ Props to Texans GM Nick Caserio, who handled the Watson mess about as well as possible. Caserio didn’t panic last year, and sat on Watson while paying him $10.54 million instead of taking a subpar deal. Then when it was time to move forward with a deal this month, he made teams submit their offers first, so they couldn’t conspire with Watson to drive down the price after the fact.

The Texans now don’t have a quarterback — Davis Mills could be a good low-cost option for one year, though Jimmy Garoppolo would be a great fit — but Caserio did well for the Texans. This trade was just the second in NFL history to net a team three first-round picks, joining the infamous Herschel Walker trade.

▪ This trade will have a trickle-down effect, too. Mayfield is done in Cleveland four years after being the No. 1 pick. He reportedly asked the Browns to trade him to the Colts, but the Colts have to want Mayfield and his $19 million fully guaranteed salary. The Panthers and Seahawks also look like good options, or potentially the Falcons if they move on from Matt Ryan.

While the Falcons didn’t land Ryan, 36, they still may have to trade him after publicly courting Watson. Ryan agreed to move his $7.5 million roster bonus from Friday to Tuesday, which could help facilitate a trade. Ryan deserved better after 14 seasons, and the Falcons should do him right and send him to his preferred destination.

Russell Wilson's departure from Seattle wasn't the cleanest exit. Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Seahawks and Wilson

It’s never easy when a team moves on from a beloved franchise quarterback, and feelings can get raw and emotional during a breakup (as we have seen in New England). But the Seahawks looked awfully petty in the way they handled Wilson’s departure.

The statement from Seahawks chair Jody Allen began, “While Russell made it clear he wanted this change … ” Head coach Pete Carroll backed his boss, saying, “As Jody stated, Russ’s desire in doing something different afforded the organization an opportunity to compete in multiple ways.” And just in case we weren’t 100 percent clear on whom the Seahawks blame for the breakup, GM John Schneider stated, “When it became evident that Russell was interested in playing elsewhere, we used that opportunity to explore the market.”

Wilson refuted that, saying the trade “was definitely mutual.” But Allen also delivered an uppercut by including in her statement, “We look forward to welcoming our new players and to everyone being fully engaged while working our hardest to win every single day.”

It certainly doesn’t appear to be a mutual breakup, and it was probably Wilson’s doing. But at least Wilson didn’t air any of his grievances publicly.

WORTHY OF A TRYOUT

Kaepernick deserves a shot — with Seahawks?

If the Seahawks are looking for an inexpensive quarterback, there’s one name that may be worth a flier — yup, Colin Kaepernick, who has been working out lately with Seahawks star receiver Tyler Lockett and posting several videos online.

Kaepernick, 34, hasn’t played since 2016, and throwing in shorts and without a defense doesn’t prove much. But he still has a laser for an arm, and should be worth a tryout for a team that has Drew Lock, Geno Smith, and Jacob Eason. The Seahawks were the only team to contact Kaepernick in 2017, and he contacted them last week.

“Does he deserve a second shot? I think he does, somewhere,” Carroll said. “I don’t know if it’s here. I don’t know where it is. I don’t know if it’s even in football. I don’t know.”

Come on, Pete. Surely Kaepernick, who in 2019 received a settlement from the NFL for being blackballed from the league, is worthy of at least a tryout.

OPENING UP SPACE

Bucs were in cap jail — until they weren’t

The Buccaneers entered free agency with just $2 million in cap space and a whole bunch of holes to fill, and they’re proving once again that the salary cap is as real as the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus.

Thanks to contract restructures for Mike Evans, Vita Vea, Shaq Barrett, Cam Brate and others, the Bucs created more than enough space to sign their key guys once Tom Brady announced his return.

They signed Chris Godwin to a three-year, $60 million deal, re-signed center Ryan Jensen and cornerback Carlton Davis, added receiver in Russell Gage, and brought in two of Brady’s old buddies, trading for Shaq Mason ($7.5 million) and signing cornerback Logan Ryan. It’s only a matter of time before Rob Gronkowski is back, and Leonard Fournette, Jason Pierre-Paul and others shouldn’t be far behind.

Ryan, 31 and entering his 10th NFL season, intercepted Brady’s final pass as a Patriot and returned it for a pick-6 in the Titans’ 2019 playoff win over the Patriots. A notorious trash-talker, Ryan surely will remind Brady of that once or twice.

Extra Points

This free agency cycle produced a little nastiness between teams and agents, and also between teams. Randy Gregory was going to re-sign with Cowboys, and the team even announced the deal, but he ended up turning his back on the deal and signing with Denver. Agent Peter Schaffer said the Cowboys wanted to be able to void Gregory’s guarantees over any fine imposed against Gregory, and told Pro Football Talk, “never in 30 years have I seen that language.” New Jets cornerback D.J. Reed said the offer from the Seahawks “was disrespectful for my level of play and the player that I am.” And Bills GM Brandon Beane expressed dismay at the Washington Commanders for signing running back J.D. McKissic after Buffalo had agreed to a deal. “Once you have an agreement, the agent is supposed to say, ‘It’s over,’” Beane said Friday. “And this agent did that. This agent told the other club, ‘It’s over.’ But the other club didn’t back off.” … Pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue is the NFL’s road warrior. After spending 2016-19 with the Jaguars, he was traded to the Vikings in 2020, then traded to the Ravens in 2020, signed with the Raiders in 2021, and was traded to the Colts in 2022. He played for Gus Bradley in Jacksonville, Vegas and now Indy … With Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth retiring at age 40, Brady, 44, is now at least five years older than every active NFL player … One group that surely is happy Brady came out of retirement: German football fans. The Bucs are headed to Munich to play the first NFL game in Germany this fall … Really good offseason for Yale football. Former receiver Mike McDaniel got the Dolphins head coaching job. Former defensive lineman Patrick Graham was hired as Raiders defensive coordinator. And linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, a Falcons sixth-round pick in 2018, signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jaguars. … Rob Gronkowski and Rob Ninkovich are going to host a virtual Jimmy Fund Bingo Night on March 23 at 7 p.m. to raise funds for patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Interested participants can sign up on the Dana Farber website.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.