All together, Amesbury girls’ basketball nets first state championship with Division 4 run

The Hallinan sisters helped propel the fourth-seeded Indians to the program’s first state championship with a 57-31 lockdown win over No. 10 Millbury at the Tsongas Center.

“That’s when it really set in — this is over; this is our last game,” Avery McKenna said. “This is our last minute, and we did it all together.”

LOWELL — When Avery and McKenna Hallinan subbed out with 1:53 remaining in Saturday’s Division 4 final, and Amesbury comfortably ahead, the senior twins met coach Gregg Dollas with a powerful embrace.

Avery (game-high 20 points), a senior forward who will play collegiately at Endicott, struggled to get her shot going in the first half, but scored 15 points in the second by attacking the basket and drawing contact.

Advertisement

Even as the lead ballooned, McKenna never let up.

“It’s amazing, just being able to hold this trophy and having to do it with everyone,” she said.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Both teams struggled to convert perimeter chances at first, but Amesbury (21-4) used its defense to take an early lead. Amesbury switched successfully and drew three charges in the first half.

The team also moved the ball quickly against the Millbury zone defense, allowing senior guard Gabriella Redford (14 points) to knock down three 3-pointers and power a 22-17 halftime advantage.

Dollas was pleased that his team’s quick passing, a pregame focal point, carried into the contest.

“We said in practice, it’s got to be three passes. Skip, skip, and move it,” he said. “Everything we did in practice, they actually did [today].”

The floodgates opened in the third quarter as Amesbury outscored Millbury 35-14. Redford banked in a fourth 3 that got the Amesbury crowd roaring and Avery drove to the hoop with ferocity. Junior Samantha Kimball (10 points) contributed multiple put-back plays and Amesbury’s defense never relented.

Advertisement

“Even when we were up by 20, I was scared . . . [then] when we hit two minutes I was like, we got this,” McKenna said.

Sophomore Asheigh Lagor led the Woolies (19-6) with 13 points.

Dollas attributed Amesbury’s season-long success to the leadership of the Hallinan sisters, Redford, and Olivia DeLong, who all start. They’ve been teaming up since the second grade and text frequently with the coaching staff to discuss film and strategy. That dedication paid off with a state championship.

“They’re competitive in everything. I don’t care if it’s checkers or whatever,” Dollas said. “They come to play every single time.”

Amesbury’s Avery Hallinan shoots over the double team of Milbury’s Ashleigh Lagor (11) and Layce Hermans in Saturday's Division 4 state final in Lowell. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe