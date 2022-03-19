Back in familiar environs, Daniel Theis emerges as an impactful figure in his second tour of duty with the Celtics

“Every time I call she asks me to come home,” Theis said, “and I have to explain to her that they’re coming to Boston next. But it makes it easier to know they’re coming to a city we know. We know the ways, we know the people. We’re not just starting over.”

So now, Theis is living by himself in a hotel in Boston while his wife, Lena, and the couple’s two young children remain in Houston. When he calls home, his 5-year-old daughter, Laila, tends to be confused by the situation.

DENVER — Last summer, Celtics center Daniel Theis signed a four-year, $35.6 million contract with the Rockets and thought there was a good chance he would end his career there. But he also knows that NBA life can change suddenly.

Theis was relatively unknown in NBA circles when he signed with the Celtics prior to the 2017-18 season. He had three and a half productive years and emerged as a dependable starter.

But last season the Celtics acquired Evan Fournier from the Magic prior to the trade deadline, and that acquisition would have sent Boston far above the NBA’s luxury tax threshold. So, in the final minutes before the deadline, the team sent Theis and his $5 million salary to the Bulls to dip back below the tax line.

After the season, Theis signed his hefty deal with Houston. But as the Rockets tailspinnedto the bottom of the Western Conference standings their focus shifted toward developing their younger players, and Theis fell out of the rotation. He embraced his mentorship role as best he could and tried to pass along knowledge just as Celtics center Al Horford had done for Theis, helping to guide him during his early days in Boston. But Theis also wanted more.

When last month’s trade deadline arrived, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens was on the lookout for a versatile third big man. After the team acquired Derrick White from the Spurs, effectively ending point guard Dennis Schröder’s Boston tenure, the Celtics traded Schröder and center Enes Freedom to the Rockets in exchange for Theis.

“It was tough in Houston,” Theis said. “Obviously, I signed a long-term contract and was kind of counting on being there for a long time, helping those young guys grow. It just didn’t work out, and obviously it wasn’t easy not playing, but it also helped me to grow, keeping myself motivated to get through it.

“And obviously, playing for a championship and being in the playoffs is something that made it attractive to come back here. Basically being with the same players I’ve been playing with for years now, it was like a homecoming. So the opportunity to come back this quick, I don’t think it happens often.”

Although the surroundings and faces were familiar, the role was not.

Theis started 101 of his last 107 games during his first stint with the Celtics, but since then, Robert Williams emerged as a rising star and Horford returned. So Theis has mostly remained on the fringes of coach Ime Udoka’s condensed rotation. He has played in 10 of 14 games since arriving last month, and he’s averaging a career-low 12.9 minutes per contest.

But Udoka insists that Theis will have value down the stretch and said he intends to expand his role, partly to get Theis into a rhythm before the playoffs arrive, and partly to reduce some of the wear and tear on Williams and Horford.

In Friday night’s 126-97 romp over the Kings, Theis had 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting (1 of 3 from 3-point range) and 5 rebounds in 22 minutes, 20 seconds, the most he has played since rejoining Boston.

“He’s not too far behind,” Udoka said. “We don’t have to wait to try to build chemistry with him because he’s been here before. He knows how to play with guys and they know how to play with him, and that’s really it. That helps us a lot, because we know that he can come right in and not miss a beat. When you have a guy that can do that, it makes your job a lot easier, especially as a player or a coach . . . He’s going to be a big key for us.”

After having his role reduced significantly in Houston, Theis said he was glad to simply be getting a chance again. And it’s made easier by the fact he’s in a familiar place, with a team that is charging toward the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

“Fitting in takes some time,” Theis said. “Coach knows me a little bit from coaching against me, but also he doesn’t know me, so he’s got to see what I’ve got and how to trust me to put me out there. So whenever I go out there I try to play as hard as I can, whether it’s 5, 10, 15 minutes.”

In April, Theis will move out of his hotel and into a house in the same Needham neighborhood he lived in the last time he was in Boston. Not long after that, his family will join him, and there will be no more questions about when he is coming home.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach

