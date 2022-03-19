Browns to trade backup quarterback Case Keenum, sign QB Jacoby Brissett

While they wait to welcome Deshaun Watson, the Browns agreed to trade backup quarterback Case Keenum to Buffalo and sign free agent quarterback Jacoby Brissett, a person familiar with the deals told the Associated Press Saturday.

Cleveland is sending Keenum to Buffalo for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the deal.

Keenum has spent the past two seasons behind Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. But with the Browns trading for Watson and set to deal Mayfield at any moment, the team decided to completely change the quarterback situation and move on from Keenum as well.