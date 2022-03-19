Bruins acquire defenseman Hampus Lindholm from Ducks to fill a huge hole, reports say

The Bruins are filling a huge hole on defense, acquiring left-hand shot Hampus Lindholm from the Ducks Saturday, according to NHL Network and ESPN.
The Bruins will send Anaheim a first-round pick in 2022, second-rounders in 2023 and 2024, and defensemen Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore, according to Sportsnet in Canada and NHL Network.
Lindholm is 6 feet 4 inches, 216 pounds and has five goals and 22 points in 61 games. He averaged 22:32 of ice time per game with the Ducks.
This story will be updated.
