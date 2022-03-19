Carlos Correa’s new contract has Xander Bogaerts paying attention

“I mean, guess he got what he wanted,” Bogaerts said regarding Correa. “He deserves it.”

Roughly seven hours after the deal was reported, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts walked through the clubhouse at JetBlue Park. His red dri-fit shirt, already covered in sweat, turned from bright red to a maroon-like color. Bogaerts stopped at his locker and fiddled with his batting gloves before fielding questions surrounding his future.

FORT MYERS. Fla. — During the wee hours of Saturday morning, free agent shortstop Carlos Correa and the Twins reportedly agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million deal.

For Correa, it wasn’t the mega deal many around baseball presumed he would claim heading into free agency. Nevertheless, because the deal is short and includes two opt-outs after this season and next, Correa has the flexibility to explore the market next offseason.

Correa will earn $35.1 million per season. Bogaerts, who is in Year 3 of a six-year $120 million extension and can opt out after this season, will earn $20 million.

The separation between Bogaerts and his shortstop counterparts makes it almost a certainty he’ll opt out after this season. Moreover, the 29-year-old Bogaerts believes he’s just as good as Correa, maybe better.

“You don’t want to look at yourself in a bad way,” Bogaerts said. “You don’t want to be the last one in the pack.”

When Bogaerts signed his extension during the beginning of the 2019 season, it was, in part, to not deal with the stresses that come with free agency that was upon him at the end of that season.

Despite the circumstances, manager Alex Cora doesn’t think they will affect Bogaerts.

“He’s the same guy,” Cora said. “He’s consistent in what he does. He prepares. He goes about his business and he puts in work in the offseason.”

Return of Robles

The Red Sox signed Hansel Robles to a minor league deal with a $2.25 million salary if/when he’s added to the big league roster. As of Saturday, Cora said the 31-year-old righthander was still in the Dominican Republic. The team is going through the process of getting him to Fort Myers hopefully soon, Cora noted.

The Sox acquired Robles from the Twins at the deadline last summer. Robles was solid for the Sox. In 25 innings over 27 games, the reliever put together 3.60 ERA, striking out 33 batters.

Second effort from Pivetta

Chris Sale’s rib cage stress fracture ensured that Nate Eovaldi would be the Sox’ Opening Day starter. On Saturday, Cora said Nick Pivetta will likely be the team’s No. 2 starter, lining him up for the opening set at Yankee Stadium.

Pivetta’s 4.53 ERA last season wasn’t a true indication of his value and improvements over his 30 starts. He fanned 10.2 batters per nine innings, the second-highest mark of his career (minimum of 90 innings). Pivetta was a fierce competitor, joining a Red Sox club that played with an edge the entire year. The inconsistency in the final numbers, Cora mentioned, was part of the learning process.

“There were certain games that got away from him,” Cora said. “But one thing he learned is that he has a good fastball, and he can use his fastball whenever he feels like.”

The Red Sox urged Pivetta to challenge hitters with his four-seam fastball, believing that the spin rate on that pitch would make it difficult on hitters. Pivetta took heed of the advice and threw his four-seamer 51.8 percent of the time, a career high for the rigthhander. Hitters batted .255 against that pitch, which was also a career best.

Pivetta tossed three perfect innings against the Twins on Saturday in his Grapefruit League debut.

“I felt good,” Pivetta said afterward. “I was able to command the zone very well. My curveball was sharp

With Sale out for at least the first three weeks of the season, the Sox will need a more refined Pivetta who harnesses that same conviction as he did last year.

“I’m always ready to compete and just do what I do,” Pivetta said.

Houck’s turn is coming

Tanner Houck will pitch three innings Sunday, with Michael Wacha following Monday. Cora said he hopes Wacha can go three innings. Both Rich Hill and Garrett Whitlock will each pitch two innings Tuesday . . . Alex Verdugo was a late scratch Saturday but not for health reasons. Instead, he hit on the back fields at Fenway South. The plan is for him to play Sunday . . . The hope is to get J.D. Martinez in a game by Monday . . . Matt Barnes threw a live batting practice session Saturday. Jackie Bradley Jr. and Travis Shaw were some of the players he faced.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.