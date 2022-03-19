Celtics stay golden out west, romp in Sacramento against moribund Kings

Boston made 22 of 40 3-pointers (55 percent), shot 56.1 percent from the field overall, and dished out 33 assists. Jayson Tatum had 32 points on 12-of-16 shooting, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range. He erupted for 17 points during a six-minute stretch at the start of the second quarter, when it became likely that this game would become a rout. Jaylen Brown added 30 points in just 28 minutes.

That’s what happened Friday, when the Celtics destroyed the Kings with a nonstop barrage of long-range jump-shots and rolled to a 126-97 win.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Celtics resurrected their season behind a menacing, top-ranked defense that has made life miserable for opponents. Their offense remains a work in progress at times, but on nights when the ball is popping and shots are falling from all angles, other teams don’t have much of a chance.

Domantas Sabonis had 30 points and 20 rebounds for the Kings, who were without star point guard De’Aaron Fox (hand).

With the victory, the Celtics strengthened their grip on the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference, pushing 1½ games ahead of the 5th-place Bulls with 11 games remaining. But they can think bigger than simply securing home-court advantage in a first-round series: The Celtics are just a game behind the third-place 76ers and 1½ games behind the second-place Bucks.

Observations from the game:

⋅ After their marquee win over the mighty Warriors on Wednesday, there was an opportunity for a letdown against Sacramento. There was a sparse crowd and the energy level was low, and it would have been easy for Boston to sleepwalk through the start a bit. But it didn’t. Three minutes in, the Celtics had an 11-0 lead that was sparked, unsurprisingly, by their top-ranked defense. Consecutive steals and dunks by Tatum and Horford capped the surge and set the tone.

⋅ The Celtics had just one blip during the first half, and it followed their strong start. On several possessions, Sacramento players were left unusually wide open at the 3-point line, and they made Boston pay. The Kings’ first four made shots were 3-pointers, and they helped them pull within 16-15. The issue was remedied soon after, however.

⋅ Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday he thought Smart committed a dirty play when he dove for a loose ball and injured Golden State superstar Stephen Curry. But that moment certainly didn’t affect Smart’s mindset Friday. Just a few minutes in, he was back in his comfortable, familiar spot, sprawling on the ground, trying to make a play.

⋅ Earlier this year, Brown had some truly dominant opening quarters, but he has been relatively quiet at the starts of recent games. On Friday, he seized control with his aggressive drives to the rim. Brown had 16 points in the first quarter and took just one 3-pointer. He had little trouble getting to his spots, and once his confidence swells, his high-arcing mid-range shots become tough to stop.

⋅ Sacramento made 7 of 9 first-quarter 3-pointers but trailed by six at the start of the second quarter anyway. That’s really difficult to do, but eight turnovers made it possible.

⋅ Brown went to the bench at the start of the second quarter, and Tatum was happy to pick up the slack. Sacramento sent double-teams at Tatum, but not with nearly the same frequency and aggression that the Mavericks and Warriors did the last two games. Tatum was happy to tee up his long-range shots in isolation situations, and he drilled three of them in the first two minutes of the second. He scored 17 points in the first six minutes of the quarter, helping Boston explode to a 67-48 halftime lead.

⋅ The Celtics took a 84-61 lead, their largest to that point, on a Robert Williams dunk with 7:09 left in the third, and they appeared poised to coast to a simple win. But then they were held scoreless for more than five minutes, frustration with the officiating began to mount, and the Kings pulled within 84-75 on a Trey Lyles 3-pointer with 2:29 left.

But Boston’s bench helped steady the team, with Daniel Theis, Grant Williams, and White scoring the next three baskets to stretch the advantage back to double digits.

⋅ White had missed 16 consecutive shots over the last few games before he broke free and got an easy fast-break dunk late in the third. Tatum seemed to realize it, too, as he yelled and gave White a couple of pounds on the chest after what was a pretty simple play.

The Celtics have been winning anyway, but if White gets into a rhythm, it’d really give the offense a boost.

