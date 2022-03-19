Flyers trade captain Claude Giroux to Panthers

After 1,000 games and a reign as the longest-serving team captain in Flyers history, Claude Giroux is off to Florida to try to win his first Stanley Cup. Philadelphia traded Giroux on Saturday in a deal that sent this season’s All-Star game MVP to Florida in a move designed to strengthen the Panthers’ status as a Stanley Cup contender. The Flyers acquired forward Owen Tippett , a conditional first-round pick in 2024, and a third-round pick in the 2023 draft. They also traded Connor Bunnaman , German Rubtsov and their fifth-round pick in 2024 as part of the deal …Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter was suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night’s game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing … Eve Gascon became the third female goalie to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game, making 18 saves in the Gatineau Olympiques’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. The 18-year-old Gascon, from Laval, Quebec, joined Manon Rheaume and Charline Labonte as the only women to see regular-season action in the QMJHL.

Ty Gibbs pulled off a brilliant move after taking the white flag to lead his only lap of the day, winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway … Motorsport’s governing body FIA concluded Saturday that ex-Formula One race director Michael Masi made a “human error” but acted in good faith at the controversial season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year. Masi was replaced as race director last month after the wild Abu Dhabi ending. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title after overtaking Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on the last lap following a controversial restart procedure. Hamilton led comfortably until a crash by Nicholas Latifi brought out the safety car with five laps remaining. Verstappen stopped under yellow flags for quicker tires, and Masi flipped his decision and let the five drivers separating Verstappen from Hamilton pass the safety car under yellow. But not all eight, which would have taken longer … As Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc stunned Verstappen by taking a brilliant pole position for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, seven-time F1 champion Hamilton made the best of a bad situation for Mercedes by qualifying in fifth spot … Felix Rosenqvist earned a much-needed pole in qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, where IndyCar is desperately trying to develop a second passing lane in what could be the final race for the series at the track. Roseqnqvist turned a lap at 221.110 miles per hour in his Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet and the time stood as 16 drivers tried to knock him off the pole.

Swimming

Virginia wins second straight NCAA title

Virginia’s Kate Douglass set another American record at the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships and the Cavaliers won their second consecutive national title at the McAuley Aquatic Center. Virginia, which broke five American records and won 11 of 18 events at the four-day championships, finished with 551.5 points. Texas was second with 406 and Stanford third at 399.5. Douglass, who won the 50-yard freestyle Thursday and 100 butterfly Friday, finished the 200 breaststroke in 2 minutes 2.19 seconds — her third American record in three events at the championships.

Wrestling

Stevenson, Penn State take titles

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson of Minnesota successfully defended his heavyweight title in his final college match, Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis became a three-time champion and Penn State completed a dominating run through the NCAA tournament in Detroit. Penn State wrapped up its ninth team title in 11 years hours before the finals, then had five of its wrestlers win individual championships. Michigan was second for its highest team finish in program history, and 2021 champion Iowa was third.

Soccer

Chelsea in FA Cup semifinals

No matter the opponent, no matter the competition, Chelsea’s players are managing to maintain their on-field focus amid a troubling period for the club. It’s now six straight wins since Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich announced he’d be selling the London club, with Chelsea swatting aside second-tier Middlesbrough in a 2-0 win in London to reach the FA Cup semifinals … It’s looking more and more likely that Arsenal will be back in the Champions League next season. A 1-0 win at Aston Villa saw Arsenal move four points clear of fifth-place Manchester United in the race to finish in the Premier League’s top four. Arsenal has a game in hand, too … American defender Justin Che made his Bundeliga debut, entering in the 77th minute of Hoffenheim’s 3-0 loss at Hertha Berlin. The 18-year-old from Richardson, Texas, has dual US and German citizenship and has played for the American under-20 team.

Skiing

Odermatt wins men’s giant slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin finished eighth in the slalom at the World Cup Finals in Meribel, France. Andreja Slokar stepped up with a career-best result to win. Slokar finished 0.48 seconds ahead of Lena Dürr, who let another first-run lead slip as she did at the Beijing Olympics last month. Petra Vlhová, who won five of the previous eight World Cup slalom races, was 0.81 back in third. Shiffrin, who had been fifth fastest in the morning, was 1.48 back …Marco Odermatt finished his standout World Cup ski season on top yet again. The new World Cup overall champion retained his first-run lead in a giant slalom to win in his favored discipline at the World Cup Finals meeting at Méribel, France. Odermatt’s near-flawless season in giant slalom now counts five wins and three other podium finishes in eight races, plus the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics last month.

NBA

Antetokounmpo out with knee soreness

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Saturday’s game in Minnesota due to right knee soreness. Coach Mike Budenholzer said his absence is to manage Antetokounmpo’s knees and health, and added that the two-time league MVP “did get banged up” in a recent game. Antetokounmpo has periodically missed games this season to manage his health, a total of 11. Budenholzer said he hopes the knee issue is short-term … Civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton called for the NBA to close its investigation into the Phoenix Suns and remove majority owner Robert Sarver — or soon provide a clear timetable for a resolution. If not, Sharpton said, he might take demonstrations to Phoenix, ESPN reported.

Miscellany

Fritz reaches final at Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal outlasted Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, to reach the BNP Paribas Open final in Indian Wells, Calif., and improve to 20-0 this year. He will play Taylor Fritz for the championship on Sunday. Fritz ended No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev’s 13-match winning streak with a 7-5, 6-4 victory in the other semifinal. Maria Sakkari outlasted defending champion Paula Badosa, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, and will play Swiatek in Sunday’s final … Everyone was expecting it to be an uphill attack from two-time Tour de France cycling champion Tadej Pogačar to decide the Milan-San Remo race in Italy. Turned out it was a risky, high-speed downhill attack from Matej Mohorič, another Slovenian rider, that proved to be the winning move in the spring classic … Former Argentina rugby player Federico Martin Aramburu was killed in Paris, the Paris prosecutor’s office said. He was 42. Prosecutors confirmed to the Associated Press that a murder investigation has been opened.