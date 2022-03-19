Harvard men capture ECAC Hockey championship on Matthew Coronato’s overtime strike

Matthew Coronato scored his team-leading goal 18th goal of the season at 9:18 of overtime, assisted by Ian Moore and Sean Farrell, to give Harvard a 3-2 victory over Quinnipiac in the ECAC Hockey championship game Saturday night in front of a crowd of 4,475 at Lake Placid, N.Y.

With the win, the Crimson (21-10-3) gets the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Pairings will be announced Sunday night.

Harvard got on the board first when Ryan Siedemn scored 1:07 into the opening period. TJ Friedmann tied it for the sixth-ranked Bobcats (31-6-3) at 5:24 of the period.