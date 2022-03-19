Harvard men capture ECAC Hockey championship on Matthew Coronato’s overtime strike

Matthew Coronato scored his team-leading goal 18th goal of the season at 9:18 of overtime, assisted by Ian Moore and Sean Farrell, to give Harvard a 3-2 victory over Quinnipiac in the ECAC Hockey championship game Saturday night in front of a crowd of 4,475 at Lake Placid, N.Y.
With the win, the Crimson (21-10-3) gets the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Pairings will be announced Sunday night.
Harvard got on the board first when Ryan Siedemn scored 1:07 into the opening period. TJ Friedmann tied it for the sixth-ranked Bobcats (31-6-3) at 5:24 of the period.
With Ethan de Jong in the box for interference, Moore gave No. 17 Harvard a 2-1 lead when he scored on the power play at 9:11 of the second. Coronato and Farrell picked up the assists.
Quinnipiac pulled its goalie with 6:20 remaining in the third period to a gain a two-man advantage when Harvard’s Alex Gaffney was called for high-sticking. Four seconds later, Jayden Lee got the equalizer.
Quinnipiac outshot Harvard, 49-17, including 7-5 in overtime. The Bobcats also had a 50-21 advantage in the faceoff circle.
Mitchell Gibson made 47 saves for Harvard, including 15 in the first period and 17 in the third. Yaniv Perets turned aside 14 shots for Quinnipiac, which had won four straight.
Harvard was 1 for 2 on the power play while Quinnipiac went 1 for 5.