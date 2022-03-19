New England Sports Center to host charity hockey event to benefit Wes Tuttle Foundation

His impact, until his sudden death at age 62 of a heart attack on Sept. 19, 2020, was profound.

And continuing their development, skates laced, stick in hand, as they pursued their dreams on the ice — whether that was realized at the high school, junior, college level, or the National Hockey League.

In his dedicated 26-year run as the general manager of the New England Sports Center, the 10-rink facility at the intersections of interstates 295 and 495 in Marlborough, Wes Tuttle was the gregarious, yet determined proud papa who put his soul into introducing the game of hockey to thousands of boys and girls in the Northeast.

“He was all about his beloved [city] of Marlborough, growing the game of hockey and, more importantly, the people that made up those communities,” said his lifelong friend, John Butler, the former boys’ hockey coach at Marlborough High.

“He had a passion for encouraging young kids to get on the ice and get excited about the game he played and loved. Beyond the game though, he quietly helped so many behind the scenes without any fanfare. He always put the person first and did the right thing for them even when nobody was watching. That is what made Wes Tuttle so beloved by all that knew him.”

In his honor, Butler and others have started the Wes Tuttle Foundation, which will raise funds to be annually awarded to young student-athletes who have financial challenges impeding their path to success — through youth hockey programs and high schools through scholarships.

On Sunday beginning at 2 p.m., fittingly three hours after Marlborough High takes on Hanover at TD Garden for the Division 3 state title, a fundraising event on the ice will be held at New England Sports Center.

The first event will be an exhibition game featuring former players who skated for Tuttle at either Marlborough High or in his Minuteman Flames youth program. Then at 3 p.m., longtime friends of Tuttle will skate in two 25-minute halves against the Boston Bruins Alumni team.

According to Butler, the Foundation has already raised $175,000, with former players putting up more than $75,000. And the total figure is expected to exceed more than $200,000 after Sunday’s event.

“It will be a great day for Marlborough and Wes Tuttle,” Butler said. “He is watching from above and pulling the strings!”

In addition, the Foundation is working with the city of Marlborough and Mayor Arthur G. Vigeant to locate a piece of land that can be developed into a street hockey and roller hockey facility. With enough funding, another goal is to acquire a refrigerator system for a winter outdoor rink in Tuttle’s honor.

For those that would like to donate to the foundation, visit https://fanthem.io/give/bruinsalumni/2022/wes-tuttle-foundation/fanbassadors/john-butler.

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.