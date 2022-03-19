No. 4 Providence men earn a Sweet 16 berth with convincing win over No. 12 Richmond

The Providence Friars punched their ticket to their first Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 25 years with a dominant 79-51 victory over the 12th-seeded Richmond Spiders in a second-round Midwest Region matchup at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

Providence center Nate Watson (0) shoots against Richmond forward Grant Golden (33) and forward Matt Grace (15) during the second half of Saturday's NCAA Midwest Region matchup in Buffalo, N.Y.

Senior forward Noah Horchler led the fourth-seeded Friars (27-5) with a team-high 16 points, hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point range, to go along with 13 rebounds. Al Durham had 13 points, A.J. Reeves chipped in 11 and Nate Watson had 10 for Providence, which earned a Sweet 16 date against top-seeded Kansas in the Midwest Region semifinals on Friday in Chicago, Ill.

“Very happy for our players, very happy for our program,” said Providence coach Ed Cooley, the Big East Coach of the Year, in a television interview. “Very proud for our city and proud for our state.”