Northeastern women’s hockey team didn’t meet final goal, but served notice that Hockey East is to be reckoned with

Not since 2016, when Boston College entered the national championship game undefeated but lost to a dynamic Minnesota team, had a Hockey East team been so well-positioned to finally bring home the league’s first NCAA women’s title.

Sure, the small contingent of Duluth fans were cheering, and the extremely loud goal horn at the Pegula Ice Center at Penn State was wailing, but the large Northeastern contingent and the general women’s hockey fans in attendance were deflated.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — When Minnesota Duluth’s Naomi Rogge scored the winner past Northeastern goalie Aerin Frankel with less than two minutes left in the second overtime of a NCAA Frozen Four semifinal Friday night, it felt as if a giant balloon popped in the arena.

This was to be Northeastern’s time to bring the championship home, and finally quiet those in the women’s hockey community who believe that Hockey East is inferior. Returning all of their stars from the last few years of dominance, including two-time National Goaltender of the Year and Patty Kazmaier Award winner Aerin Frankel, the best defender in the sport, Skylar Fontaine, and Olympian Alina Mueller, the Huskies had the most talented lineup in all facets of the game. Over five years, that group won 131 games and five league titles.

For this Northeastern roster (31-5-2) to have its eligibility run out without a national title is unfortunate, but the way the last three years of postseason runs ended adds extra heartbreak.

In 2020, the year the Huskies won their third straight league title and were showing that they were a national power, their bid to go to the Frozen Four, set to be held in Boston, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, they outplayed the then-five-time NCAA champion Wisconsin in the national title game, only to fall in overtime on a goal by Daryl Watts, who had been a menace to them in the first part of her college career when she played for Boston College.

And now this March, to have Frankel display stunning save after stunning save in a 49-save performance, to turn on the jets in a second overtime period, and to lose with such little time left before forcing yet another extra frame, does not seem fair.

But hockey is not always fair. In their postgame press conference Friday, coach Dave Flint could not be frustrated with how his team played.

“I’m sorry that they didn’t achieve what they wanted to, but it is nothing they should hang their heads about,” said Flint. “They accomplished so much and they left it all on the ice. That’s all I ever ask of my team for any game. Give your best effort, play your hardest.”

Their season-ending losses the last two seasons were not because of lack of talent or effort. Their opponents acknowledged that.

“Their depth is good as in our league,” said Minnesota Duluth coach Maura Crowell. “I would say their D are more active than most of the defense in our league. They challenged us just as much as anybody else we faced this year.”

Crowell and Rogge acknowledged that Northeastern has shown that the superiority legend of western teams is just that: a legend.

“It was definitely a hard-fought game for a reason,” said Rogge. “I think Hockey East is definitely up there with us.”

So the most talented group of Huskies in school history may not have brought a title home to Hockey East, but they changed the perception of both their own program and their league. Their talented group of returners next year should continue that.

“I just talked to them in the locker room about it, about all they achieved and how they have elevated the team to the level that it is at,” said Flint. “What they achieved at Northeastern may never be accomplished again in terms of championships and wins.

“I think that is why it is extremely hard today for it to end the way it did. I know how much they poured into this, and how much they have given to the program and the university.”