Oliver Ames girls’ basketball lines up first state championship since 2010

Typically a catalyst offensively for the Tigers, she had yet to score Saturday night. Even so, coach Laney-Clement Holbrook wanted the ball in the hands of her finisher. Peper, a 97 percent foul shooter on the season, calmly canned both shots, cementing a scintillating, 53-48 triumph for the third-seeded Tigers (22-3) at Tsongas Center.

LOWELL — With 2.9 seconds left, and her team nursing a three-point lead over Norwood, Oliver Ames senior captain Caroline Peper strolled to the line with a chance to clinch a Division 2 state championship. Others may have felt pressure, but Peper has proved she’s immune to nerves.

Oliver Ames captains Hailey Bourne, right, and Caroline Peper hold up the trophy as coach Elaine Clement-Holbrook, left, looks on after they defeated Norwood in the D2 state final in Lowell, Mass., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe)

Advertisement

Oliver Ames is back on top in Clement-Holbrook’s 46th season, capturing its third state title in program history and first since 2010.

“To me, this is the most magnificent moment these kids will ever have, and it’s all because of each other,” Clement-Holbrook said.

Senior Anna Murphy also hit two clutch free throws in the final minute, as Oliver Ames finished 17 of 19 from the stripe in the second half. Sophomore Jasmyn Cooper powered the Tigers with 22 points, sophomore Sarah Hilliard added 15, and Murphy chipped in 12 in a total team effort. Villanova-bound senior captain Meg Olbrys scored 21 and senior captain Erin Reen added 14 for the top-seeded Mustangs (24-1), who never led but were within striking distance the entire way.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Oliver Ames’ Sofia Krinsky (left) tries to steal the ball from Norwood’s Erin Reen. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

The Tigers simply had too much athleticism, strength around the rim, and touch at the line, and they delivered in the clutch to finish off the dream season.

“It means everything,” Cooper said. “With last year being so limited, getting to this point considering all the tough things we went through, it’s just incredible.”

The Tigers shined in an abbreviated, 10-game season last year, pleased with their success, but patiently waiting to prove themselves on a grander stage. They overcame a slew of injuries throughout the season, grinded through a challenging region of the bracket, and entered the final with momentum on their side.

Advertisement

Norwood, however, was the hottest team in the state. The Mustangs, who relied on Olbrys, Reen, and a steady supporting cast, are a tough matchup because of their skill, grit, and familiarity with one another.

Clement-Holbrook knew keeping Olbrys away from the rim would be imperative, so she had Cooper run the point and dictate the offense.

“She can play the point, she can play post, she can play the wing,” Clement-Holbrook said of Cooper. “Talk about a once-size-fits-all. She’s so calm and so collected for a sophomore. It’s amazing to me.”

Cooper helped the Tigers claim a 15-10 edge through one quarter, as they used their size to their advantage and consistently looked for her and Hilliard in the paint.

Maddie Homer (right) of Oliver Ames hugs Sarah Hilliard as Maisy Hakimdin (second from left) hugs a teammate after they defeated Norwood in the Division 2 state final. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Norwood sliced the deficit to 24-21 at halftime, as Olbrys and Reen got into a rhythm in the pick-and-roll and generated more high-percentage looks. Cooper, Hilliard, and Murphy helped fill the void with Peper and Kaydance Derba in check. Reen had 9 and Olbrys 7 before the break.

The Mustangs continued to chip away, tying it at 28 midway through the third, but Cooper helped OA take a 38-35 edge into the fourth. Hilliard attacked the basket, Murphy stuck a jumper, and Hailey Bourne played steady defense to extend the lead, then Reen converted inside to slice it to 1 with 25.9 left.

Advertisement

It was anyone’s game at that point, but Murphy and Peper sealed a championship they’ve coveted since they were kids watching OA win it all in 2010.

“This morning, I woke up, and I had a feeling,” Murphy said. “I just knew it. It was Oliver Ames. Oliver Ames on top.”

For Norwood, it was a crushing end to what would have been the first state title in program history.

“What a season,” Norwood coach Amy Quinn said. “I love these kids to death. For my seniors, they’ve really put us back on the map as Norwood basketball. OA played better tonight. I give all the credit to them.”

Oliver Ames simply found a way to make enough plays when it mattered most. Clement-Holbrook knew the vibes were immaculate, and that her late father, Wendy Clement, was with her when “Eye of the Tiger” came on the radio as soon as she entered her car earlier in the day.

“This couldn’t have ended it any better,” Clement-Holbrook said. “I’m so incredibly proud of them.”

Norwood's Erin Reen (4) and Tricia Wladkowski (11) stand with teammates after their loss in the Division 2 state final. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Oliver Ames captains Hailey Bourne (right) and Caroline Peper celebrate with the trophy. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Oliver Ames 53, Norwood 48

Oliver Ames (22-3) 15 9 14 15 — 53

Norwood (24-1) 10 11 14 13 — 48

OLIVER AMES — Jasmyn Cooper 7 8 22, Sarah Hilliard 5 4 15, Anna Murphy 4 4 12, Sophia Krinsky 1 0 2, Caroline Peper 0 2 2. Totals 17 18 53.

NORWOOD — Megan Olbrys 6 7 21, Erin Reen 5 2 14, Tricia Wlodkowski 3 0 6, Samantha Reen 1 0 3, Alexa Coras 1 0 3, Ally Steeves 0 1 1. Totals 16 10 48.

Advertisement

3-pt. goals: Sarah Hilliard; Megan Olbrys 2, Erin Reen 2, Samantha Reen, Alexa Coras.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.