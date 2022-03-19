In Patrice Bergeron’s absence, Charlie Coyle is carrying the workload for Bruins

But Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy had no doubt that if any player could handle that many responsibilities and sustain it over long minutes, it was Charlie Coyle .

He’s missed six games this season but has logged 1,030 minutes. Between centering the top line, being one of the top faceoff men in the league, working power plays, and killing penalties, those minutes are never empty.

“He’s probably our next highest-minute, highest-responsibility throughout the game centerman,” Cassidy said. “Whether he’s on the second line or third line, however you want to look at it, he’s going to play the most minutes. I think he understands that, relishes those opportunities and responsibilities.”

Advertisement

Coyle was on the ice for 19:18 during the Bruins’ 4-2 win Friday over Winnipeg. His dirty work in front of the net helped Taylor Hall punch in the winner in the third period, but Coyle set the tone from the start by taking the puck to the net, wiping defenders out on the way there if he had to. In the second period, that aggressiveness helped set up Trent Frederic’s fifth goal of the season.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“We talked about getting to the interior against Winnipeg, they have some smaller D — they have a couple of really big ones but some smaller ones — and just statistically they don’t defend the slot that well for whatever reason, so get inside there,” Cassidy said. “Charlie started that. He got inside, even though he lost the puck, he was heavy in there and Freddie kind of cleaned it up and that kind of got us going for those types of goals ... The rest of that period, we kept playing inside. We didn’t score again but we really tilted the ice in our favor.”

Advertisement

Bergeron missed his second straight game with an arm injury and his status for Monday’s matchup with Montreal is uncertain. Coyle said filling that void takes more than one player and he pointed to Curtis Lazar, who won five of six faceoffs, and Jack Studnicka, who was called up from AHL Providence and immediately contributed with an assist on Brad Marchand’s goal.

“Everyone’s got to do their part,” Coyle said. “You want to take as much responsibility as you can and make sure you’re kind of filling the gap. It’s a tough gap to fill. No one can replace a guy of his caliber, but together it’s a joint effort and everyone’s got to do their part and I thought we did it for the most part.

“You’ve got some guys coming in and playing center that haven’t played a little bit — Lazar last game and taking some draws tonight and Studs coming in and doing a pretty good job — that’s huge. That’s what we need.”

Disciplined play

Studnicka was in the right place at the right time when Jake DeBrusk came up with a steal at the defensive blue line in the second period. Studnicka stayed behind DeBrusk for a pass that started a breakaway, and Cassidy said the discipline to stay in the zone was something he might not have shown earlier in the season.

“He’s not cheating and leaving the zone early,” Cassidy said. “Some of his habits before, we would have to remind him about that. So clearly, he’s corrected that down in Providence. And as a result, he’s in a good spot whether we win the puck back or not.”

Advertisement

The reward was a goal at the other end for Marchand. But Cassidy said he thought Studnicka played a strong game all around.

“We need that,” Cassidy said. “With Bergy out, other guys have to step up. We’re not going to lean on Jack for everything but he’s going to get his minutes.”

Center swap

In the second period, Cassidy decided to tweak things and swap centers Erik Haula and Tomas Nosek. Nosek went to the second line with Hall and David Pastrnak. Haula went to the fourth line with Nick Foligno and Lazar.

“It just seems like Hall and Pasta, in Minnesota, got a little frustrated the other night,” Cassidy said. “I’m not putting that on Eric. I just don’t want to break those two up. So moving the center around sometimes gets one guy excited.”

Cassidy said the move wasn’t necessarily because of anything Haula did but was more for Hall and Pastrnak’s sake.

“That was it,” Cassidy said. “Just to give the guys a different look on the wings and then maybe get a couple centerman going again by playing with some different players. We’ll see how how it plays out in Montreal. It worked for us tonight I think in spots, but we’ll see how our lineup looks then if we go back to it.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.