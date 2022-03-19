Patriots rework DL Henry Anderson’s deal to shed cap space, report says

The Patriots reworked defensive lineman Henry Anderson’s contract, according to ESPN.
The deal reduces Anderson’s base salary from $2.5 million to $1.25 million, which frees up $1.25 in salary cap room. Anderson remains under contract for just one more season, set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.
Anderson, who turns 31 in August, played just four games last year, suffering a season-ending pectoral injury.
With the additional cap space, the Patriots have about $12.4 million available, though that number does not include linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and running back Ty Montgomery’s recently signed deals.
The Patriots have made just two external signings during free agency: Montgomery and cornerback Terrance Mitchell. They have re-signed several players: Bentley, safety Devin McCourty, running back James White, special teamer Matthew Slater, kicker Nick Folk, quarterback Brian Hoyer, and offensive lineman James Ferentz.
