Patriots rework DL Henry Anderson’s deal to shed cap space, report says

The Patriots reworked defensive lineman Henry Anderson’s contract, according to ESPN.

The deal reduces Anderson’s base salary from $2.5 million to $1.25 million, which frees up $1.25 in salary cap room. Anderson remains under contract for just one more season, set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Anderson, who turns 31 in August, played just four games last year, suffering a season-ending pectoral injury.