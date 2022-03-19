Postcard from spring training: The Green Monster at Fenway South has its blemishes

“We missed you guys,” said first baseman Bobby Dalbec, who for the past two seasons has bashed a home run in his opening game.

⋅There are no houses to rent. “I tried,” said Xander Bogaerts, before checking into a hotel.

⋅There are fewer fans walking around the practice fields and some empty outfield seats during games.

⋅The only masks being worn here are by the Sox catchers and reporters who are required to wear them in the clubhouse.

⋅The sights and sounds of the game seem more vibrant after the worst of COVID. The clickety-clack of spikes on pavement as players walk into the dugout is music to any baseball fan’s ears. Less so is the piped-in music, which now has the occasional commercial. Manager Alex Cora wondered aloud if somebody forgot to pay the Pandora bill.

⋅ At sunrise, JetBlue Park is a soothing sight. When the sun kisses the Green Monster just after sunrise, the wall looks like an aging movie star that didn’t put on her makeup yet. Every dimple is revealed even though the ballpark is only 10 years old. There are even more dents than at Fenway. The reason for this is that the ballpark is used 200 days a year, by both the Sox and amateur teams, and not because the club has acquired a new slugger.

