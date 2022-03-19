Princeton upsets No.6 seed Kentucky, records program’s second NCAA Tournament win in history

This was Princeton’s first trip to the NCAA since 2019 after the 2020 tournament was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic and the Ivy League opted not to play sports last year. The Tigers won their other NCAA game in 2015 when they were undefeated heading to the tournament. They lost to Maryland in the second round that year.

The Tigers (25-4) have won 18 straight games and never trailed after the first quarter. They led by as many as nine points three times in the fourth quarter. However, it was a grueling battle to knock off the Wildcats (19-12), who entered the tournament winners of 10 straight – and the last three against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

Abby Meyers set a career-high with 29 points to lead No. 11-seed Princeton to its second-ever women’s NCAA Tournament win with a 69-62 victory over sixth-seeded Kentucky on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La.

Princeton shot 60% in the first half. That helped offset 12 turnovers in the first 20 minutes. The Tigers held on despite missing seven of their last eight shots and going without a bucket for the final 4:37.

It was a struggle for both teams to put the ball in the basket. UK also missed seven of its last eight shots and went without one over the last 4:04.

Three-time All-American Rhyne Howard led Kentucky with 17 points. However, she struggled, going 4-for-14 from the floor. She also only scored three in the first half, and that was on a 3-pointer at the end of the half to make it a 32-26 game at halftime.

Dre’una Edwards added 16 points and 12 rebounds, but the redshirt junior made just 6-of-15 shots. Kentucky shot just 35.7%.

No.11 Villanova comes from behind to upend No.6 BYU

Maddy Siegrist scored 25 points and 11th-seeded Villanova rallied to beat No. 6 seed BYU 61-57 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kaitlyn Oriehl added 10 points and Lucy Olsen had nine for the Wildcats, who finished second in the Big East.

“Just a tremendous effort from start to finish,” said Villanova coach Denise Dillon. “We didn’t come out executing great, but we found a way. Talked to the team about building the possession game, and they did just that and found a way to come up with a huge win.”

The Wildcats will face the winner of third-seeded Michigan and No. 14 seed American on Monday.

No place like home for Lady Vols

Alexus Dye scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the fourth-seeded Tennessee Lady Vols held off No. 13 seed Buffalo 80-67 to remain perfect in the NCAA Tournament on their own floor.

Tennessee (24-8) improved to 24-0 in the first round at home, though the Lady Vols’ first game here since 2018 was much tighter than any of the orange-clad fans wanted. The Lady Vols will play either No. 5 seed Oregon or 12th-seeded Belmont in the second round Monday for a berth in the Wichita Region semifinal.

Senior Rae Burrell scored 15 after halftime, including nine in the third quarter helping Tennessee to a 57-51 lead going into the final quarter. Then the Lady Vols sealed the victory outscoring Buffalo 12-3 to open the fourth, including 10 straight.

Bruce Pearl all-in on Tara VanDerveer’s Ukraine pledge

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said he fully supports Stanford women’s coach Tara VanDerveer’s initiative to help those in need in Ukraine.

VanDerveer had pledged $10 for every 3-pointer made in the women’s NCAA Tournament toward humanitarian efforts for those affected by Russia’s invasion.

“If Tara VanDerveer wants money for 3-pointers, I’ll up whatever they’re offering,” Pearl said .

VanDerveer challenged other coaches to make similar commitments. Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner was among those who joined VanDerveer’s efforts to raise money.

Pearl and the Tigers will face Miami on Sunday night in a second-round game in the Midwest Region.

“I’m all in,” Pearl said. “Help the Ukrainian people survive that.”

South Carolina women’s coach Dawn Staley was also asked about accepting VanDerveer’s challenge.

Staley supported it, but then asked if VanDerveer, her Olympic coach in 1996, would pledge money for each tournament rebound to help inner-city communities in places like Columbia, South Carolina, or Staley’s hometown of Philadelphia.

“There’s a lot of homelessness here,” Staley said. “There’s a lot of homelessness here. It’s prevalent in our state here in South Carolina. So we can get two challenges going, both to help afar and nearby.”

UCF records first win over Florida

Brittney Smith came off the bench to score a career-high 26 points and lead No. 7 seed UCF past in-state rival Florida 69-52 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Storrs, Conn.

It was UCF’s first-ever win over the Gators in program history after 26 consecutive losses. Diamond Battles added 18 points and Masseny Kaba had 14 for the Knights (26-3).

Nina Rickards had 17 points and Zippy Broughton added 12 points for an injury-riddled Florida (21-11).

Ohio State rallies to defeat Missouri State

Jacy Sheldon had 25 points and five steals, and No. 6 seed Ohio State overcame an early double-digit deficit to beat 11th seed Missouri State 63-56 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Baton Rouge, La.

Sheldon also made 10 of 12 free throws for the Buckeyes (24-6), who didn’t take the lead for good until Taylor Mikesell made a 3-pointer from the left corner to make it 54-52 with 3:10 left.

Mikesell finished with 14 points for Ohio State.

Calip scored 15 points, Ifunanya Nwachukwu grabbed 17 rebounds and Abigayle Jackson scored 11 points for Missouri State, which made it to the opening round in the Spokane Region by beating Florida State in a play-in Thursday night.