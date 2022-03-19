Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gets contract extension through 2026

Stafford is cashing in on his spectacular debut season with the Rams after 12 seasons with the Lions, who traded the 2009 No. 1 overall pick to Los Angeles a year ago. Stafford would be 38 years old in the final season of the extension.

The deal signed by Stafford Saturday is worth $160 million, with $135 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2026 with the Rams after winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the team.

Stafford is headed into the final year of his previous five-year, $135 million deal signed in Detroit, but he repeatedly said he had no interest in going anywhere.

His new deal also is clearly calculated to allow the Rams to retain more of their championship core while adding new pieces, since Stafford almost certainly could have received more money at the top of the quarterback market. Aaron Rodgers’s new deal with the Packers is essentially a three-year, $150 million contract.

Stafford never won a playoff game in 12 seasons with the Lions, but he realized his enormous potential immediately after joining coach Sean McVay and a talented offense including Cooper Kupp, who became the NFL’s receiving leader in the first year of their partnership.

Stafford set a franchise record with 4,886 yards passing in the 17-game regular season, and he tied Kurt Warner’s team record with 41 touchdown passes while leading the Rams to the NFC West title.

He then excelled in the first four playoff victories of his career, passing for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns with just three interceptions. He led game-winning drives in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ final three postseason games, including their Super Bowl victory over Cincinnati at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams re-signed kick returner and receiver Brandon Powell on a one-year deal and are working on a contract extension for All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Stafford’s deal will alter the amount of room under the salary cap for the Rams, who have already lost several free agents this month. But Los Angeles signed talented veteran receiver Allen Robinson this week, and the team is hoping to retain Odell Beckham Jr..

Falcons re-sign Patterson

The Falcons addressed one of their biggest offseason priorities by agreeing to terms on a new contract with all-purpose standout Cordarrelle Patterson. ESPN reported that Patterson agreed to a two-year, $10.5 million deal … The Panthers are bringing back one of their starting cornerbacks, agreeing to terms with Donte Jackson on a new three-year contract. Jackson was an unrestricted free agent. The Jackson, 26, gives the Panthers a solid nucleus at cornerback as he joins Jaycee Horn and C.J. Henderson, both former top-10 draft picks. The move likely means the Panthers won’t be able to re-sign Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore, who is also an unrestricted free agent and currently exploring the market … The Titans brought back a couple more of their own players, agreeing to terms with kicker Randy Bullock and running back Dontrell Hilliard.

Longtime NFL reporter Clayton dies

Longtime NFL reporter John Clayton died Friday night at a Seattle-area hospital following “a battle with a brief illness,” the Seahawks said in a statement. He was 67.

Clayton began covering the league at the age of 17 and wrote for outlets that included The Washington Post, ESPN, and the Tacoma (Wash.) News Tribune. His final piece for The Post published Feb. 26.

“The Seahawks are heartbroken to learn of the passing of John Clayton,” the team wrote.



