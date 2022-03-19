Randolph boys’ basketball bowls over Saint Joseph Prep for first Division 4 state title

The Randolph seniors had just helped the school’s football team capture the Division 8 Super Bowl crown and they chatted about carrying that momentum over to the hardwood and leading a talented hoop team also hungry for a state title.

LOWELL — Malik White and Evans Appiah talked right before the basketball season tipped off.

White’s and Appiah’s conversation came full circle Saturday as Randolph won the first boys’ basketball title in school history with a 71-56 win over Saint Joseph Prep in the Division 4 state final at Tsongas Center.

No. 1 seed Randolph (23-1) started the season with a 42-40 loss at Middleborough. The Blue Devils won 23 straight games to end the year, all of them coming by at least 15 points.

Advertisement

“We were so ready to go,” Appiah said. “It set expectations for what we wanted during the basketball season. It’s an amazing feeling and it’s the best way to go out.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Holding the trophy with his medal in his mouth, Randolph’s Camden Rainford leaps over the bench to go celebrate with the team's fans. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

White and Appiah joined teammates Greg Izedonmwen, Kairis Codio, and Isaiah Michel as players to win a state title in both sports this season.

“It was an exciting journey and we just rolled the energy over from football,” said White, a captain for both teams. “It was great to win two in my senior season.”

Randolph cruised through the basketball season with a menacing defense and pristine ball movement. Both of those traits showed up Saturday.

The Blue Devils held a high-powered Saint Joseph Prep offense to six made field goals in the first half as they built a 34-20 halftime lead. On offense, the ball whipped around the court, leading to open layups and uncontested jump shots. The Blue Devils were led by a balanced scoring effort as usual with six players registering eight or more points.

Marquis White, Malik’s sophomore brother, led the way with 19 points, Lenny Tangishaka had 16, Stevens Joacine added 10, and Appiah set the tone on defense with 8 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Advertisement

“Saint Joseph was the best team we’ve played all year,” Randolph coach Kalon Jenkins said. “For some of the guys on our team they’re two-time champs. For us to have the opportunity to do that it’s unbelievable.”

Saint Joseph Prep finished the best season in program history at 22-2, winning an MIAA state tournament game for the first time since the school’s establishment in 2012.

Sophomore Nate Robertson led the way with 29 points and 8 rebounds. The Phoenix played much of the game without one of their best players, Kendric Davila-Diaz, after the junior dislocated his shoulder in Wednesday’s state semifinal.

Davila-Diaz changed out of street clothes at halftime and played sparingly in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for a comeback.

Randolph captain Stevens Joacine breaks down and cries after the win over Saint Joseph Prep. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Randolph’s Appiah Evans battles for the ball with Saint Joseph Prep’s Ethan Robinson (left). Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

“They were tough and well coached and at the end of the day they were just tougher than us,” Saint Joseph Prep first-year coach Kyle Callanan said. “It was a special group.”

Randolph stretched the lead to 21 points midway through the third quarter and cruised from there. As time wound down, the Blue Devils fans erupted behind the bench.

“Our character was just off the charts,” Jenkins said. “These guys are incredible people and really good players.”

Randolph 71, Saint Joseph Prep 56

Saint Joseph Prep (22-2) 8 12 17 19 — 56

Randolph (23-1) 12 22 22 15 — 71

SAINT JOSEPH PREP — Nate Robertson 9 9 29, Ethan Robertson 4 4 12, Darius Peterson 3 1 7, Antonio Agard 1 0 2, Colm Gilroy 1 0 2, Rich Gulbankian 1 0 2, Finn McVeigh 1 0 2. Totals 20 14 56.

Advertisement

RANDOLPH — Marquis White 5 6 19, Lenny Tangishaka 6 3 16, Stevens Joacine 5 0 10, Evans Appiah 2 5 9, Malik White 3 1 8, Dylan Swinton 1 5 7, Josiah Osuji 1 0 2. Totals 23 20 71.

3-pt. goals: Nate Robertson 2; Marquis White 3, Lenny Tangishaka, Malik White.