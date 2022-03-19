fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox spring training report

Saturday’s Red Sox spring training report: Nick Pivetta’s arm, Ryan Fitzgerald’s bat take star turns

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated March 19, 2022, 20 minutes ago
Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta threw three perfect innings Saturday against the Twins.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

SCORE: Red Sox 1, Twins 0

RECORD: Red Sox: 3-0

BREAKDOWN: There wasn’t much offense in this contest with just a combined nine hits. One of Sox’ four hits, however, proved to be the difference with WooSox shortstop Ryan Fitzgerald’s seventh-inning homer. Nick Pivetta made his Grapefruit League debut tossing, three perfect innings.

NEXT: Sunday, at JetBlue Park vs Baltimore. Game will be televised on NESN at 1:05 pm. Red Sox starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck.

