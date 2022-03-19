Tony Felder Jr. makes his points in a big way, leads Malden Catholic to first boys’ basketball state title

“Preparation brings confidence,” Felder said. “We prepared for this game and we performed tonight. I shot every day. I put in a lot of work. Nobody really sees the amount of work you put in until you can show it on the floor.”

The lone senior in the rotation for a loaded Lancers team dropped 38 points through the first 26 minutes of Saturday’s Division 2 boys’ basketball state final against Norwood at Tsongas Center, leading his team to a 95-40 victory for the program’s first state title.

Felder scored 20 points in the first half to pace Malden Catholic (22-2) to a 44-17 lead at the break. The 5-foot-9-inch guard caught fire late in the third quarter and stayed hot early in the fourth, when he hit his eighth 3-pointer while getting fouled to put the Lancers up, 77-35, before checking out with six minutes remaining.

Junior guard Nick Martinez hit five triples and slowed down Norwood star junior Noah Beaudet (11 points). Junior forwards Jahmari Hamilton-Brown (9 points, 9 rebounds) and KC Uguawakazi (5 points, 9 rebounds) controlled the paint, and the Lancers showcased their bright future with a slew of underclassmen contributing off the bench.

Malden Catholic's Tony Felder Jr. was feeling good about his performance, to the dismay of Norwood players. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

While Felder is graduating, Malden Catholic coach John Walsh said his floor general has set the tone for years to come.

“[Felder is] in the gym every day early, and he leaves late,” Walsh said. “He wants everyone to be better, he’s got a giant heart, and he’s got a 3.5 GPA. He’s the total package. And he’s a leader, the other kids look up to him.

“He played incredible. I think Tony is the best [point guard] in the MIAA. If there’s someone better, I haven’t seen them yet.”

Walsh, a 1998 graduate and former captain at MC, won 123 games and three state titles with Danvers from 2010-16, but said bringing his alma mater a title means a little more.

Norwood coach Kristen McDonnell went 211-32 and brought the Braintree girls’ basketball program four state titles before moving to Norwood in 2019. The Mustangs went 9-11 in her first year, then 9-2 during the 2020-21 season, and finished her third season 21-3 following a remarkable run to the program’s first state final.

Norwood’s Joseph Steeves reaches over the top of Malden Catholic’s Kelechukwu Ugwuakazi to try to knock the ball away. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

“Give a lot of credit to our seniors,” McDonnell said. “Two years ago when they were sophomores we were 9-11, last year we learned how to win a little bit, and this year to take it to the next step and make our school proud and our town proud, I couldn’t be more proud.

“[The Lancers] are a phenomenal team. I thought our guys really tried. They dug, but they just had too many weapons.”

Malden Catholic 95, Norwood 40

Norwood (21-3) 6 11 15 8 — 40

Malden Catholic (22-2) 22 22 22 29 — 95

NORWOOD — Noah Beaudet 4 3 11, Joey Steeves 3 1 7, Dylan Hamwey 2 0 6, Brendan Francis 2 0 4, Davion Harnett 1 1 3, Shane Delamare 0 2 2, Ryan Fitzsimmons 1 0 2, Matthew Mahoney 1 0 2, Ksean Noel 1 0 2, Casey Sheehan 0 1 1. Totals 15 8 40.

MALDEN CATHOLIC — Tony Felder Jr. 15 0 38, Nick Martinez 5 0 15, Jahmari Hamilton Brown 3 0 7, Damante Vannheyningen 2 0 6, Ethan Tracy 2 2 6, Ben Howard 3 0 6, Kelechukwu Ugwakazi 1 3 5, Tyson Chhun 1 0 3, Preston Kellman 1 0 3, Buckley Moody 1 0 3, Matthew Gaffney 1 0 3. Totals 35 5 95.

3-pt. goals: Dylan Hamwey 2; Tony Felder Jr. 8, Nick Martinez 5, Jahmari Hamilton Brown, Damante Vannheyningen 2, Tyson Chhun, Preston Kellman, Buckley Moody, Matthew Gaffney.