In a turnaround from last season, Revolution are finding ways to lose this year

Polish striker Karol Swiderski scored twice in a wide-open match, the pace of the game normally one that would favor the Revolution. But the Revolution, playing without strikers Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa, struggled to rally after surrendering an early goal.

The Revolution sustained a 3-1 loss at Charlotte FC Saturday night, their third successive defeat in all competitions, and also marking them as the first team to lose to the North Carolina expansion franchise.

Last season, the Revolution consistently figured out ways to win games. Now, the opposite seems to be happening.

The Revolution (1-2-1, 4 points), who will be off during an international break before hosting to the New York Red Bulls April 2, were playing their third game in eight days. Charlotte (1-3-0, 3 points) appeared vulnerable, but goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina made a stop on a point-blank header from Matt Polster to preserve the lead early in the second half.

Swiderski opened the scoring from just above the penalty arc, finishing inside the left post past Earl Edwards Jr. in the sixth minute. Swiderski rolled the ball onto his left foot and fired away before Jon Bell and Sebastian Lletget could close in, leaving Edwards no chance.

Advertisement

Carles Gil equalized with a penalty kick after Polster was taken down by Kahlina. After referee Marcos De Oliveira cautioned Kahlina, Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena appeared to appeal for a red card, since Kahlina could have been considered the last defender preventing an obvious goal scoring opportunity.

Three minutes later, Swiderski broke the deadlock with another left-foot drive. Swiderski set up the play by sealing off Jon Bell, then heading on to the back post, Brian Bender pulling back for Swiderski. Bender upped the lead on a breakaway after another back post run, finishing after Jordy Alcivar’s shot was deflected by Omar Gonzalez.

Advertisement

The match ended seconds after Gil hit the left post from long range, five minutes-plus into stoppage time.