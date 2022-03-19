Xander Bogaerts is saying what the fans are thinking: Why won’t the Red Sox restock the roster?

The respected shortstop and two-time World Series champion spoke for his teammates and surely many of you. He’s wondering when the Sox are going to act.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox clubhouse opened to reporters at 9 a.m. Saturday. Xander Bogaerts came into the room a few minutes later, stood at his locker, and had plenty to say.

Xander Bogaerts said the Red Sox should be getting more talent to play alongside him.

“You see what everyone’s seeing,” Bogaerts said. “We lost a couple of big guys. Any time you can add impact players, it will benefit the team and make the team a better team.

“We’ll see what happens in these weeks. Obviously, the names are falling off the board.”

Advertisement

A big name tumbled off overnight when star shortstop Carlos Correa agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins. Another American League team had made a bold move.

“At least it wasn’t the Yankees,” one Sox official said.

That’s what qualifies as good news at Fenway South these days.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox weekly (and when news breaks) during the offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

All the Red Sox have done since last season is add complementary pieces, the latest coming when righthanded reliever Hansel Robles returned on a minor league deal.

Chaim Bloom has replenished the bullpen and rotation. But that’s not enough. The Sox need, at the very least, a run-producing outfielder and another infielder.

Opening Day is April 7 and every game will count in a loaded American League East. What are they waiting for?

“We have a couple of more weeks still. I don’t know what’s going to happen or what they’re going to do,” Bogaerts said.

Bogaerts, unprompted, mentioned the Sox trading Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee and Kyle Schwarber signing with the Phillies. Both played significant roles in the Sox winning 92 games and advancing to the ALCS last season.

For the moment, Christian Arroyo, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Bobby Dalbec project as everyday players.

Advertisement

Arroyo has been on three teams since 2019, Bradley hit .163 for the Brewers last season, and Dalbec’s struggles at the plate were why the Sox traded for Schwarber.

If you tell me one of those players can emerge as a trustworthy regular, I’ll buy it. The potential is there with all of them.

But two or three? That’s building a roster on dreams.

Free agent shortstop Trevor Story makes sense for the Red Sox, particularly if he’s willing to take the kind of short-term deal Correa did.

But why would Story come to Boston to play second base when he could stay at shortstop for the Astros or Yankees? If he wants to switch positions, he could stay on the left side of the infield and play third base for the Rangers, who have inquired about that possibility. Story, who grew up 15 miles from Globe Life Park, might find that appealing.

Beyond Story, the free agent market is getting thin. World Series MVP Jorge Soler would give the Sox the righthanded bat they need but is more of a DH than an outfielder.

Michael Conforto is coming off a down season. Maybe he would agree to a short-term deal.

The way this market has broken for free agents also suggests the Red Sox also need to get busy with re-signing Bogaerts, who can opt out after the season.

Bogaerts has put that on a shelf for now.

“There’s a long way to go. I’m here, excited for this year,” he said. “Got a couple or more weeks in spring training. Hopefully we add some people.”

Advertisement

Nick Pivetta, who threw three perfect innings against the Twins on Saturday, chided reporters afterward for suggesting the Sox need more talent. He’s playing the “we’re a bunch of underdogs” card that worked last season.

That won’t work for long. The Sox were two wins from the World Series in October and they’re a lesser team in March.

The players who have been here the longest know that’s not how it’s supposed to work. They’re waiting, too.

“We can’t control that. That’s not our job,” Christian Vazquez said. “We need to keep playing and see what happens.

“[By] Opening Day, I hope we can get somebody. I know there’s noise outside, but you can see all the teams getting everybody. We want to be there, too, in October.”

Vazquez said he believes in his team.

It’s time for the Sox to show that they do, too.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.