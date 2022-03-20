Found freedom and inspired confidence in La Donna Musicale and Rumbarroco

The title of the program comes from the Song of Songs, specifically a verse spoken by a woman that is usually rendered in English as something like “I am black but beautiful” or “I am black and beautiful;” the original Hebrew word could allow for either interpretation, but the Vulgate’s rendition in Latin set blackness and beauty at odds with one another. Several centuries later in 15th- and 16th-century Iberia, pale skin (and its indication that a lady did not need to labor outdoors for a living) was considered desirable at court, but the secular songs on Friday’s program, by Spanish composers and those who imitated them, pined after dark-skinned ladies.

Consider, if you will, the notion that the only music composed before 1700 originated in a select few regions of Christian Europe. It sounds ridiculous, and it is. But one could attend concerts of early music for years, even decades, and never hear anything that contradicts that idea. The Venezuela-born, Boston-based viola da gambist Laury Gutierrez has long been devoted to dispelling that myth through her two research and performance organizations: La Donna Musicale, which focuses on music composed by women, and Rumbarroco, a self-described “Latin-Baroque fusion ensemble” which highlights cultural overlap and exchange in early music, particularly between Europe and Latin America. Friday evening, Gutierrez brought those two initiatives together at Church of the Covenant to introduce an eager audience to music not specifically by women, but about them. The Spanish-language vocal music of “I am Black and Beautiful” rapturously sang the praises of “morenas,” of which one of several translations is “dark-skinned woman.”

“For a dark-skinned darling, Troy is lost,” a song in Spanish by French composer Etienne Moulinie declared. In another, by Spanish composer Diego Fernandez, a lovestruck narrator describes three Andalusian ladies of North African Muslim descent as “lovelier than the girls of Toledo,” in central Spain. The Cuban soprano Adriana Ruiz dazzled with her jewel-like tone, and veteran Boston mezzo Daniela Tosic contributed her wonderfully warm, robust low range to several songs but was too often buried in the balance of amplified instruments, especially when harmonizing with Ruiz. (Overactive microphones were a problem through the night, amplifying squeaks and creaks.)

Generally speaking, the older a piece of music is the less is known about how its first listeners would have heard it. To some, this is intimidating; to Gutierrez, that sounded like freedom. “Should I be European, or should I be South American?” Gutierrez explained her process in her opening remarks. “We decided to put [this piece] with the mapalé [a Colombian dance rhythm], because mapale belongs to us.”

A superb trio of Rumbarroco percussionists bolstered most of the pieces with rhythms and instruments from all over Latin America, including — most memorably — a maracas battle between Juan Sebastian Sanchez and Roberto Perez Oraa, as each tried to outdo the other in complexity and speed. “Forgive us for having a bit of fun,” Gutierrez joked about adding the Afro-Dominican merengue rhythm to an instrumental piece from the Peruvian Trujillo Codex. No forgiveness was necessary. There was no mistaking that whoever the pieces belonged to in the past, they now belonged to Rumbarroco and La Donna Musicale as well — or they were on their way, at least.

A certain amount of improvisational confidence is also necessary whenever one is performing very old music, as is the ability to make any inevitable musical missteps sound intentional. All the evening’s instrumentalists displayed plenty of the first, but were sometimes short on the second; dissonant disagreements sounded semi-frequently in the accompaniment, leaving whoever was playing melody at the time audibly high and dry. More time with the repertoire and one another may be the only solutions. Fortunately, the audience probably wouldn’t mind either of those.

