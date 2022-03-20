From the South Shore to Hollywood, ‘Selling Sunset’ breakout star Emma Hernan aims to inspire

The real estate agent, investor, entrepreneur, and model quickly made a name for herself after joining the cast of the popular Netflix show “Selling Sunset” — which follows elite Los Angeles real estate agents as they sell Hollywood’s most lavish properties.

Hernan, 31, hails from Scituate, and she considers herself bicoastal. She owns multiple properties along the South Shore as well as in Los Angeles. She founded the frozen food company Emma Leigh & Co., which is based in Hingham, and she helps co-run family-owned seafood company Yankee Trader Seafood, based in Pembroke.

Hernan recently wrapped up filming season five of “Selling Sunset,” which is due to premiere this spring, although Netflix has yet to announce an official date. The show debuted in 2019 and is one of the streaming platform’s most popular reality TV series. Hernan joined the cast over the fall, and has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

“It was pretty second nature jumping on TV,” Hernan told the Globe in a phone interview. “Initially, there was massive hesitation opening my life up for the world to see ... but I thought I had a unique story, and if I can inspire young girls out there to put their whole heart into something and work really hard, that’s why I made the decision to come on.”

Hernan said she got into business and investing at “a very young age.”

“I was modeling and babysitting and doing everything I possibly could to make money,” Hernan said, adding that she started investing in the stock market and into startups as a teenager. When she turned 21, she moved to LA.

“LA is first to market with a lot of things,” Hernan said. “I got in early with a CBD company and other [businesses] like that where I was able to accumulate a decent amount of money early on.”

Then around 2018, Hernan got into real estate. She started to work with the Oppenheim Group and met the Oppenheim brothers, Jason and Brett, while looking for her first home in Los Angeles. (The Oppenheim Group is the luxury real estate brokerage featured in “Selling Sunset.”) The brothers, who were Hernan’s agents at the time, persuaded her to get her real estate license after noticing her aptitude for the industry.

Hernan does the majority of her real estate work in Los Angeles, but she has a partner on the South Shore, who she works with on deals here, too. She said the real estate market has been booming on the South Shore, especially during the pandemic as many opted to leave cities in favor of the suburbs.

Still, Hernan calls Boston “a great area to buy in.”

“Boston in general is always going to do really well,” she said, shouting out the city’s Back Bay neighborhood. “There’s a lot of history there.”

She said her biggest advice for people getting into the real estate market is “location, location, location.”

“I can’t emphasize it enough. You never want to buy the best house in the worst neighborhood, you always want to buy the worst house in the best neighborhood,” Hernan said. “I always buy homes that need a little work, because you always want to add value if you can.”

Another piece of advice? Holding real estate.

“If you can get a condo in Boston, hold it and rent it out,” Hernan said. “We know the rent is [high] there, so if you can pay off a mortgage and the earlier you start doing that, the better your return end investment will be.”

In addition to business and real estate, Hernan is passionate about the food industry. Her grandfather founded Massachusetts-based Yankee Seafood Trading Co. in 1994 that distributes seafood nationwide. It is now a third-generation family-run business, and is a partner of Davio’s, which has restaurants in the Back Bay and Seaport.

“It’s in my blood,” Hernan said of her decision to launch her own business, Emma Leigh & Co., which she started in the summer of 2020. In addition to being a partner of Davio’s, Hernan also works with Beyond Meat. Frozen vegan empanadas have turned into the brand’s signature item.

Plant-based empanadas by Emma Leigh & Co.

“It’s a 100 percent woman-owned company,” Hernan said, adding that she’s gotten hundreds of offers from companies asking for first option to invest in the business, and she’s turned all of them down.

“Starting a business is not easy. And as a woman, it’s even harder,” Hernan said. “I’ve been laughed out of meetings my entire life. So for me, it’s been really important to show everyone what I can do, and to show young girls and guys what you can accomplish if you go out there and work really hard.”

As far as the future goes, Hernan said she’s excited to expand her business (Costco just placed an order), and she hopes to eventually see her products distributed worldwide.

Hernan is also looking forward to season five of “Selling Sunset,” and for fans to get to know her a little better.

“I feel like audiences got to see a lot of the boss-business side of me,” Hernan said. “But in real life, I have a big heart and a goofier side. I think you’ll see more of that in season five.”









