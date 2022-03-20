1 teen dead, 2 others seriously injured, in Marshfield crash

The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to South Shore Hospital and later transferred to Children’s Hospital Boston, the statement said.

Nicholas Wanderley, 17, of Norwell, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash reported at 12:43 a.m. near 172 Forest St., Cruz’s office said in a statement.

One teen was killed, and two other teens are hospitalized with serious injuries after their car crashed into a tree early Sunday morning in Marshfield, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said.

Another 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car was also taken to South Shore Hospital.

Neither teen was identified. Their conditions were not known Sunday afternoon.

Marshfield police and firefighters responded to the crash and found the three teens trapped inside the vehicle, the statement said.

Firefighters extricated them from the vehicle.

Investigators believe the car was traveling south on Forest Street when it crossed the double yellow line and struck a tree, the statement said.

The crash remains under investigation. Police in Marshfield, Norwell and State Police assigned to Cruz’s office are conducting the investigation.

The fatality is the second in three days to claim the life of a teenager on Massachusetts roads.

On Friday, James Galante, 18, a senior at Marblehead High School, died from injuries he suffered after his car crashed on the town’s causeway around 3 a.m. He was returning from a night out attending the Senior Show, his father told the Globe.

Galante was a star football player who had committed to playing next year at Dennison University in Ohio. A vigil held for him Saturday night at the high school drew hundreds of grieving teammates and classmates.

