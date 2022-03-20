fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police investigate homemade destructive device found near Lake Maspenock Dam in Upton

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated March 20, 2022, 36 minutes ago

Authorities are investigating after a “homemade destructive device” was found in a wooded area near the Lake Maspenock Dam in Upton on Sunday morning, police said.

An officer was dispatched to the wooded area on Crockett Road after a citizen reported the device at 10:17 a.m., Upton police said in a statement. The State Police bomb squad was also called to the scene, and the device was “made safe,” police said.

Evidence was also collected from the scene, police said. The incident and the origin of the device are under investigation.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video