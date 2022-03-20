Police investigate homemade destructive device found near Lake Maspenock Dam in Upton

Authorities are investigating after a “homemade destructive device” was found in a wooded area near the Lake Maspenock Dam in Upton on Sunday morning, police said.
An officer was dispatched to the wooded area on Crockett Road after a citizen reported the device at 10:17 a.m., Upton police said in a statement. The State Police bomb squad was also called to the scene, and the device was “made safe,” police said.
Evidence was also collected from the scene, police said. The incident and the origin of the device are under investigation.
Press release for Suspicious Device on Crockett Road pic.twitter.com/l0BczkI1Nr— Upton Police Dept (@UptonPolice) March 20, 2022
