Police investigate homemade destructive device found near Lake Maspenock Dam in Upton

Authorities are investigating after a “homemade destructive device” was found in a wooded area near the Lake Maspenock Dam in Upton on Sunday morning, police said.

An officer was dispatched to the wooded area on Crockett Road after a citizen reported the device at 10:17 a.m., Upton police said in a statement. The State Police bomb squad was also called to the scene, and the device was “made safe,” police said.