Saugus stabbing under investigation, police say

Saugus Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning, where they found a Lynn man in his late 20′s suffering from a stab wound to the chest, according to Chief Michael Ricciardelli.

At approximately 3:05 a.m., Saugus police responded to a report of a disturbance in the driveway of a home on Bristow Street, Ricciardelli said in a statement.

The man was given medical care at the scene by the responding officers and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. His condition is currently unknown, according to the statement.