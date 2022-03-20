Senator Markey backs Ricardo Arroyo for Suffolk DA

US Senator Ed Markey is endorsing Ricardo Arroyo for Suffolk County district attorney, adding to the city councilor’s tally of prominent supporters.

Arroyo, a former public defender and an advocate for police reform, would be the state’s first Latino district attorney if elected this fall.

“As Suffolk County District Attorney, he will bring his deep roots and experience working directly in the community to build and strengthen our justice system,” Markey said in a statement. “His leadership defending civil rights, fighting for equity in public services, and promoting transparency in law enforcement are exactly what Suffolk County needs in its District Attorney.”