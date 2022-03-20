Senator Markey backs Ricardo Arroyo for Suffolk DA

US Senator Ed Markey is endorsing Ricardo Arroyo for Suffolk County district attorney, adding to the city councilor’s tally of prominent supporters.
Arroyo, a former public defender and an advocate for police reform, would be the state’s first Latino district attorney if elected this fall.
“As Suffolk County District Attorney, he will bring his deep roots and experience working directly in the community to build and strengthen our justice system,” Markey said in a statement. “His leadership defending civil rights, fighting for equity in public services, and promoting transparency in law enforcement are exactly what Suffolk County needs in its District Attorney.”
In September’s Democratic primary, Arroyo faces incumbent Kevin Hayden, who was appointed to the post by Governor Charlie Baker. Hayden worked in the office as an assistant district attorney from 1997 to 2008, and more recently served as chairman of the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board.
Arroyo, a Boston native who lives in Hyde Park, graduated from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and went to law school at Loyola University Chicago. He’s a member of a well-known Boston political family — his father and brother both served on the city council — and has cast himself as the race’s progressive reformer.
Arroyo has won a number of high-profile endorsements in the race, including the support of Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Boston Mayor Kim Janey, and several state lawmakers and city councilors.
Arroyo said in a statement that he was “deeply honored” to earn Markey’s support.
