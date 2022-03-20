South Boston shines in St. Patrick’s Day parade

“The world feels alive again,” said Chris Hall, 34, a Brookline resident who attended the parade with his wife, Beth, and their 6-year-old son, Crosby.

Visitors from around the world stood alongside local residents as thousands of spectators packed the sidewalks, cheering and dancing as marching bands passed down West Broadway, the lilt of Irish music filling the air on the first day of spring.

South Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade made a triumphant return to the neighborhood Sunday, after COVID-19 forced the city to cancel the annual tradition the past two years.

Like so many kids his age growing up during the pandemic, Crosby hadn’t seen a large-scale celebration like this in a few years. He sat content on his father’s shoulders, smiling as a stream of cars, floats, and marchers passed by.

“He’s not really sure how to react, he’s like, ‘What is all this?’” said Beth Hall, 34. “We just kept telling him he’s going to love it, with the excitement of all the people, being a part of the city again; it’s fun stuff.”

Organized by the South Boston Allied War Veteran Council, the St. Patrick’s Day and Evacuation Day parade honors the city’s first responders and military veterans.

Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston and Governor Charlie Baker, along with City Councilors Michael Flaherty, Ed Flynn, and Julia Mejia joined the celebration, which fell on a comfortable day to be outdoors, with temperatures hovering in the low 60s.

“It is beautiful to see so many families and friends and neighbors and visitors here celebrating our community [and] celebrating the proud heritage of the city,” Wu said in an interview with NECN before the parade stepped off.

The parade began outside the Broadway T station with a stream of fire trucks, as crowds clapped and cheered for the firefighters, who honked their horns in response. Children squealed in delight as cars shot off streams of white, orange, and green confetti into the air.

Bands, floats, and marchers passed under a large American flag hanging over West Broadway from a pair of Boston fire trucks and was led by this year’s grand marshal, Susan McDonough, a South Boston native and veteran of the US Army and the Massachusetts National Guard.

After the emergency vehicles passed, music filled the air and was met with cheers from the thousands of onlookers who filled the sidewalks as the Boston Police bagpipe and drum band marched past. Not far behind them, a group of little girls with the Woods School of Irish Dance paused for a moment to show off their moves. A marching band from Mass. Maritime Academy came next and played a crowd favorite, “Sweet Caroline.”

For Francisco Boyle, 49, from Rosario, Argentina, Southie’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations were the perfect excuse to visit Boston for the first time.

“I wanted to see for my own eyes how it would feel to be here for the holiday. I knew there was a lot of Irish sentiments here in the city, but I couldn’t imagine this many people,” said Boyle, who is traveling across the United States on vacation.

Indeed, the crowds were as large as any event the city has seen prior to the pandemic, and the strain was felt most by people making their way to South Boston via public transportation.

Colleen Couture, a 21-year-old student at Fitchburg State, said taking the Red Line to the parade was more challenging than she expected.

“We got on the Red Line and were packed in the train like sardines,” said Couture, who was with three friends. “It was wild; we had to push through all the people, but we’re still having a lot of fun.”

The parade ended about 2:30 p.m., and city workers wasted no time starting the cleanup. Street sweepers made their way down the parade route as spectators began to walk home — or, for some, to the nearest Irish pub.

Bars and liquor stores on West Broadway , including Al’s Bottled Liquor and Shea’s Tavern, had lines of customers spilling onto the sidewalks. Outside of the Burger King on 280 West Broadway St., the parking lot looked more like a tailgate, with dozens of young people drinking and posing for photos.

Walter Crayton, 43, of Quincy, wasn’t quite ready to give up the celebrations once the parade ended, as he leaned over the metal barricades waving an Irish flag.

“It’s the unofficial start of spring; we haven’t had a major celebration since COVID began, so it’s a nice chance for people to lay back and enjoy themselves,” said Crayton, who has attended the South Boston parade for the past 10 years. “I’ve been getting a lot of compliments on my flags, which is great!”

Some local residents were able to watch the parade from the comfort of their homes, like 40-year-old Robin Conn, who lives in a former Catholic Church renovated into condominiums, located directly on the parade route on West Broadway. Conn said she invited her friends to watch the parade with her from the front steps.

“We have the best seats in the house for the first part of the parade,” Conn said. “To have the church stoop be private to us is almost like having the stadium seating to the Super Bowl of South Boston. It was awesome.”

Conn also brought her 2-year-old rescue dog, Sadie, who watched the crowds while wearing a green bandanna around her neck.

“Sadie had a blast too; she loved the attention and getting all the pets from people passing by,” she said.

Conn’s friend Jeremy Pound, 42, came up from Boca Raton, Fla., to see the parade for the first time.

“It was amazing to see all this, and the spirit was insane,” Pound said. “The first bagpipes that came out, I loved it and I was here for it. The drums and bagpipes definitely did not disappoint.”

Julie Starkey, 28, of West Roxbury, said she’s been attending the parade since she was a little girl. She watched with her husband, Thomas, 29, their 5-week-old daughter, Evelyn, and their golden retriever, Buddy.

“It’s been brutal without the parade for two years; so has everything that’s been shut down the last couple years,” she said. “It’s so good to be back.”

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.