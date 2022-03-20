For the first time since 2019, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to South Boston today after it was canceled the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade steps off at 1 p.m. from the Broadway T Station and will be led by this year’s chief marshal, Susan McDonough, a South Boston native and veteran of the US Army and the Massachusetts National Guard.

Floats and bands from Greater Boston will be among the marchers. The parade will follow a shortened route this year, that has been traditionally reserved for instances of bad weather. This year, the parade will proceed from the Broadway T stop down West Broadway to Perkins Square and then onto East Broadway before reaching the end at Farragut Road. Officials with the Allied War Veteran Council, which organizes the parade every year, said the short route was put in place this year out of concern for public health and safety.