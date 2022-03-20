For the first time since 2019, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to South Boston today after it was canceled the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The parade steps off at 1 p.m. from the Broadway T Station and will be led by this year’s chief marshal, Susan McDonough, a South Boston native and veteran of the US Army and the Massachusetts National Guard.
Floats and bands from Greater Boston will be among the marchers. The parade will follow a shortened route this year, that has been traditionally reserved for instances of bad weather. This year, the parade will proceed from the Broadway T stop down West Broadway to Perkins Square and then onto East Broadway before reaching the end at Farragut Road. Officials with the Allied War Veteran Council, which organizes the parade every year, said the short route was put in place this year out of concern for public health and safety.
Public safety officials are expecting a flood of visitors to descend on the neighborhood today, and they’re hoping everyone will be on their best behavior. MBTA Transit Police issued a warning last week that unruly passengers and alcohol consumption will “NOT be tolerated.” Transit police said there will be extra officers deployed to ensure a safe commute to and from the event.
Here’s everything you need to know if you plan on heading in for the parade, including tips on how to get there (first tip: don’t drive), whether you need to wear a mask (yes on buses and trains, but otherwise no), and a couple of short history lessons on St. Patrick’s Day and Evacuation Day.
And if you’d rather kick back and watch from home, you can tune in to NECN for live coverage.
Otherwise, it’s time to break out your best green outfit and start the celebration.
This story will be updated throughout the afternoon as the parade moves through South Boston. Gal Tziperman Lotan and Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed to this report.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.