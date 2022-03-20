US Marine from Leominster among 4 killed in crash during training exercise

Captain Ross Reynolds was remembered as a young man who had contributed much to his community and long dreamed of being a pilot.

A 27-year-old Leominster man who had served as an Eagle Scout was among four Marines killed when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday during a NATO exercise in Norway, officials said Sunday.

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella shared condolences for Reynolds’s family in a post on Facebook, saying Reynolds’s family regularly participated in community events.

“We are a tight and loyal community and stand ready to assist his mother, father, sister, and his [fiancee], Lana,” Mazzarella wrote. “Also our condolences to the other families of those other three Marines. God bless these Great Americans and all those who’ve served and serve as they keep this great America ‘Free.’”

The other Marines killed were Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Gunnery Sergeant James Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Corporal Jacob Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Ky., the Marine Corps said in a statement.

The four Marines were flying north to Bodo, Norway, where they were due to land just before 6 p.m. local time Friday, but they never arrived, the Norwegian Armed Forces said in a statement.

Their remains were recovered from the crash site south of Bodo, in the Arctic Circle, and are being transported back to the United States, the Marines said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, the Marines said. Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area Friday night.

Reynolds served as an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, the statement said. He joined the Marines on May 13, 2017, and was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, the Marines said.

Reynolds’s friend, Ryan Pescaro, said in a Facebook post that Reynolds had talked about his dreams of flying since the day they had met.

“Not many people can say they fulfilled a childhood dream at the age of 27,” Pescaro said. “Time with your family and friends was cut far too short but you were doing what you loved, and never ‘worked’ a day in your life.”

Pescaro, who did not respond to a message Sunday night, said that Reynolds had asked him two weeks ago to be the best man in his wedding.

“For the first time I heard BIG BAD Ross talk in a choked up tone and I was honored to accept the request,” he said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

