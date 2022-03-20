In 2015, Merkel made powerful 3-word statement on refugees

Marcela García’s March 15 Opinion column, “Ukrainian refugees arriving at the US-Mexico border raise questions for Biden,” made me of think of something that happened in Germany in 2015. Against all conventional wisdom of realpolitik, Angela Merkel, then chancellor of Germany, admitted more than 1 million Syrian refugees to avert a humanitarian crisis in Europe. When asked to explain herself, she simply said, “Wir schaffen das” — we can manage that.

It was a lonely and brave moral decision that was controversial for rule-bound Germany. Where are our leaders in the United States who would show such courage and simply say, “We can do it”?