In 2015, Merkel made powerful 3-word statement on refugees

Marcela García’s March 15 Opinion column, “Ukrainian refugees arriving at the US-Mexico border raise questions for Biden,” made me of think of something that happened in Germany in 2015. Against all conventional wisdom of realpolitik, Angela Merkel, then chancellor of Germany, admitted more than 1 million Syrian refugees to avert a humanitarian crisis in Europe. When asked to explain herself, she simply said, “Wir schaffen das” — we can manage that.
It was a lonely and brave moral decision that was controversial for rule-bound Germany. Where are our leaders in the United States who would show such courage and simply say, “We can do it”?
As a former West German, now a US citizen for 30 years, I am appalled that we have failed to produce a solution for people seeking shelter at our southern border. The plight of Ukrainian refugees must be the impetus to finally create an asylum and immigration system based on universal values of human rights and American generosity, and not one based on “likability” or political expediency.
Oliver Freudenreich
Arlington