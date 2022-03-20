Boston media used to shower the arts with coverage. Not anymore.

Thanks to Don Aucoin for reminding us of the importance of Boston’s performing arts scene (“Time to get in the act,” Sunday Arts, March 13). He’s right that this is a good time for us audience members to step forward and buy a few tickets.

But Boston’s performing arts also need a lift from other community sectors that over the years have withdrawn much of the support they once gave.

I was a member of the Next Move Theatre Company in the late 1970s. On opening nights, we would head home to see our shows reviewed on TV as part of the 11 o’clock news. Reviews in the Globe and Herald would appear the following morning. We made appearances on local daytime variety shows and received grants from Boston-based corporations.