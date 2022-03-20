The comparable struggles of Ukraine, Ireland

Its stereotypical depictions of the Irish aside, Sage Stossel’s graphic cartoon comparison of the people of Ireland and Ukraine (Ideas, March 13), regarding their respective heroic struggles against their bullying British and Russian neighbors, gets one important point right: Each has seen their yearning for self-determination repeatedly thwarted by undemocratic, brutal governments and their military forces.

What Stossel gets wrong is the implication that Ireland might stand as a model for Ukrainians on the theory that the Irish have rid themselves of British “illiberalism.” In fact, if the Irish model — with its corrupt and unworkable Northern Ireland carve-out imposed by Britain under threat of war 100 years ago — stands for anything, it is that Ukraine, even assuming an eventual cessation of the current onslaught by Russia, ought to prepare itself for a lengthy, often violent struggle for true independence.