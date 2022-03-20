‘Strongman’ is a word we should do away with for people like Putin

I very much appreciate Renée Graham’s March 16 Opinion column, “The crumbling myth of Putin the ‘strongman,’ ” for its exposure of that term’s use by the media with respect to men who inherit or, by guile, manage to find their way into a position of autocratic power and then use it to perpetrate evil. Vladimir Putin is a stunning example.

I suggest that the Globe now initiate the retirement of that phrase from its currently common usage. Only people who demonstrate exceptional strength of character or talent deserve the descriptor “strong.” It takes a Michelangelo to sculpt the likes of the Pieta. It takes but a goon to smash such a thing to pieces, as Putin, as I write this, is doing to Ukraine.