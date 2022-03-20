fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

‘Strongman’ is a word we should do away with for people like Putin

Updated March 20, 2022, 27 minutes ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow in 2007.ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

I very much appreciate Renée Graham’s March 16 Opinion column, “The crumbling myth of Putin the ‘strongman,’ ” for its exposure of that term’s use by the media with respect to men who inherit or, by guile, manage to find their way into a position of autocratic power and then use it to perpetrate evil. Vladimir Putin is a stunning example.

I suggest that the Globe now initiate the retirement of that phrase from its currently common usage. Only people who demonstrate exceptional strength of character or talent deserve the descriptor “strong.” It takes a Michelangelo to sculpt the likes of the Pieta. It takes but a goon to smash such a thing to pieces, as Putin, as I write this, is doing to Ukraine.

John Hagan

Boston

