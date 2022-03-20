fb-pixel Skip to main content

Avalanche kills backcountry skier in northwest Colorado

By The Associated PressUpdated March 20, 2022, 11 minutes ago

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (AP) — A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche Saturday in the Buffalo Pass area northeast of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, authorities said.

A second skier was able to reach his companion, who had been swept up against a tree and wasn't breathing, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's website.

The second man, who the Routh County Sheriff’s Office described as a local, was able to call 911.

“He was doing CPR while he was on the phone with dispatch,” Undersheriff Doug Scherar told KCNC-TV in Denver.

The man was still performing CPR an hour later when crews from sheriff’s office, search and rescue and the Colorado National Guard responded, the broadcaster reported. He was evacuated by helicopter.

Advertisement

The two men had snowmobiled into the Fish Creek drainage area before skiing through the backcountry, the sheriffs office said.

Fourteen other avalanche deaths have happened this season, including five in Colorado, the avalanche center reported.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video