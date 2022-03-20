Avalanche kills backcountry skier in northwest Colorado

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (AP) — A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche Saturday in the Buffalo Pass area northeast of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, authorities said.

A second skier was able to reach his companion, who had been swept up against a tree and wasn't breathing, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's website.

The second man, who the Routh County Sheriff’s Office described as a local, was able to call 911.