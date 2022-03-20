BC High boys’ basketball caps unbeaten season with Division 1 title

Playing his final game for his father, Bill Loughnane, senior guard Mike Loughnane had a team-hig 16 points as the Eagles captured their first title since 2007.

The top-seeded Eagles pulled ahead with a critical run right before the half and held off a rally by No. 2 Newton North to cap a perfect 25-0 campaign with a 71-59 win in the Division 1 final at Tsongas Center.

BC High closed its unbeaten season Sunday night by following the same script it used all year; wearing down the opposition with a fast-paced attack and stacking up runs en route to a double-digit victory.

“It almost feels too good to be true to go undefeated and win it in my last year with my dad and this special team,” said Mike Loughnane. “We just stayed focused one game at a time.”

Loughnane and senior Greg Cooper each drained triples in the first quarter to spark the Eagles to a 17-7 lead. Newton North cut the deficit to 21-15 midway through the second before BC High closed on a 14-3 run for a commanding 17-point margin (35-18) margin at the break.

“We were playing uphill from the start and you can’t do that against that team,” said Newton North coach Paul Connolly. “They were the best team all year and they deserved it.”

The Tigers (21-4) battled back in the second half and a 3-pointer from Marat Belchouchet (22 points) made it 41-34 late in the third.

But Loughnane responded with a right corner triple and Cooper and Mahari Guerrier added transition layups. BC High led by 10 entering the fourth and stretched the lead to 19 before both teams pulled their starters with two minutes left.

Loughane (27 points per game) was the catalyst for BC High all season, but he had a deep and talented supporting cast.

In the finale, Cooper finished with 14 points, Guerrier added 12 points and 9 rebounds, and Connor Strickland and Ryan Dear combined for 19 points off the bench.

“I feel great for the kids,” said Bill Loughnane. “One of the things that made us through this playing a tough schedule was we learned to be up for every game. We were never not ready to play. We competed the entire game.”

All year long, BC High rolled through the state’s top teams, defeating Malden Catholic, Springfield Central, Andover, Central Catholic, Everett, Needham, and now Newton North.

The Eagles finished the season with an average margin of victory of 16 points.

“I didn’t expect to go undefeated but it was something we didn’t worry about,” said Mike Loughnane. “Greg and Mahari were so good offensively. The four guys I started with were as good defenders as you’ll find anywhere. This was such a talented team.”